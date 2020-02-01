advertisement

Robert Burns began his life as a poor tenant farmer but was able to channel his intellectual energy into poetry and song to become one of Scotland’s favorite boys. Burns was also known for his amour and rebellions against religion and Orthodox morality.

The life and poetry of the unstable god is still celebrated to this day at Robbie Burns Dinners around the world. Dinners are usually held on, or near, the poet’s birthday, January 25th. Typical gentlemen-only dinners follow a traditional pattern, including: guest piping; welcoming speech by the hosts; Grace of Selkirk; course of cock-a-leekie soup; pipes in the buttocks followed by Address for Haggis; a toast to Robert Burns Immortal Memory; a toast for lassies; and, as the dinner is coming to an end, guests join hands to sing Auld Lang Syne, Burns’ most iconic work.

A select group of guests gathered Jan. 25 at Lugheed House to continue the tradition. Rocky Mountain Robert Burns 19th Annual Dinner Dinner celebrated Burns’ 261st birthday. Dinner contained all the elements one would expect. Guests enjoying the night were: Dinner co-chairs Mark Boulay and Jeff Robinson with family members Rick Boulay (Mark’s father) and Ben Robinson (Jeff’s son); Lee “Hunter Barrel” Hanson; Robert Falwell of TC Edmonton; Bruce Cameron; Alec Milne of Framework Partners; Stu Brazier’s Tower & Field; Michael MacLeod of Tailgunner Brewing Co. Duncan Pickard of Alliance Corporation; Zayzoon’s Darcy Tuer; Scott Hatson of North Horizon; Erik Parker of Bonavista Energy; Ake Legal Darryl Raymaker; Rundle Eco Services President Mike Rutherford; Hotel Art Marks’ Mark Wilson and Fraser Abbott; Kevin Duffy; and Calgary Tourism Board chair Dan De Santis with colleague Rod McKay.

Barrel Hunter’s Lee Hanson (left) and Bonavista Energy’s Erik Parker at the 19th Rocky Mountain Robert Burns Dinner at Lougheed House Dinner.

Bill Brooks

Bill Brooks

From left: Kevin Duffy; Fraser Abbott of Hotel Arts and Mark Wilson; Calgary’s Rod McKay Tourism; and the current chair of Calgary’s board of directors, Dan De Santis.

Bill Brooks

Bill Brooks

Well-known legal darling Darryl Raymaker, left, with Rundle Eco Services president Mike Rutherford.

Bill Brooks

Bill Brooks

It was a family affair at the 19th Annual Rocky Mountain Robert Burns Dinner. From left: Event co-chairman Mark Boulay and his father Rick Boulay; Ben Robinson and his father, event co-chairman Jeff Robinson.

Bill Brooks

Bill Brooks

From left: Scott Hatson of North Horizon; Zayzoon’s Darcy Tuer; Robert Falwell of TC Edmonton; and Framework Partners, Alec Milne. Each of the hangers had key roles in the dinner event.

Bill Brooks

Bill Brooks

Tower & Field’s Stu Brazier, left; Michael MacLeod of Tailgunner Brewing; and Duncan Pickard of Alliance Corporation.

Bill Brooks

Bill Brooks

