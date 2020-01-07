advertisement

Koepka is the world’s No. 1 golfer and a graduate of Cardinal Newman, who grew up in Palm Beach County

Brooks Koepka will play in his hometown again.

The world’s No. 1 golfer, who grew up in Wellington and now lives in Jupiter, is committed to playing at the Honda Classic 2020.

The Honda Classic takes place from February 27th to March 1st at the PGA National Resort and Spa in Palm Beach Gardens.

Koepka, a graduate of Cardinal Newman, has won four major championships. This includes the PGA championship 2019.

In total, he has seven PGA tour victories. He is still looking for his first Honda Classic win.

Last year Koepka took second place with Rickie Fowler, a shot behind winner Keith Mitchell.

Mitchell made a 15-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole to secure his first PGA Tour championship.

In 2019 Koepka took part in The Masters and the U.S. Open second and fourth at the British Open. He was the fifth player in history to reach the top 5 of all four majors in one year.

In addition to the 2019 PGA Championship, Koepka’s trophy cabinet also includes the 2017 and 2018 US Open and the 2018 PGA Championship.

“Every golfer and fan in the local community is obviously very proud of what Brooks has accomplished in recent years,” said Kenneth R. Kennerly, Executive Director of Honda Classic, in the press release. “We are delighted that he has decided to return to the Honda Classic. His presence will undoubtedly cause a lot of excitement at this year’s tournament.”

Koepka played golf for Cardinal Newman in high school and was three times All-American in the state of Florida. After a break on the European Tour, Koepka has been playing on the PGA Tour since 2014.

In 2018, Koepka was voted PGA Tour Player of the Year thanks to his victories at the US Open and the PGA Championship.

“I see myself very differently from people,” said Koepka in the press release. “I still find it strange when I enter a place and see that my eyes are only on me for dinner. And I think what are everyone staring at?

“I just consider myself a normal guy, just like everyone else. And I’m just really good at golfing, and that’s it. I don’t see myself different from anyone else. I’m just a normal guy.” That’s how I want to be treated I don’t want to be on one – I don’t want to say a pedestal or anything, but I just want to be like everyone else, just a normal person.

While Honda Classic plays on February 27th, the events begin on February 24th with the Pro-Am on Monday.

Grounds tickets, Bear Trap tickets and other hospitality tickets and packages for the Honda Classic 2020 are available at thehondaclassic.com. You can also call 1-844-8Honda8 (844-846-6328).

