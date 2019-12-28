advertisement

The Fraser Institute recently reported that the amount Canadians donate to charity – as a percentage of their tax-deductible income – has reached a 20-year low. But guess which province has the highest average dollar value of all charitable donations? Yes, it would be Alberta. Despite the difficult economic times, we are truly a generous lot and can always count on supporting numerous charities. Just look at the millions of dollars raised through dozens of events this past year. And your faithful social scribe was especially pleased to follow and cover many of these.

From the Humane Society’s Criterion and Remington Golf Classic cocktails to W. Brett Wilson’s annual garden party, to name but a few, Calgarians dug deep and made sure nonprofits could continue their invaluable work.

So enjoy this look back at just a few of the events that made 2019 a memorable year. It was my pleasure to cover Calgarians at work and play. Here’s wishing you all a Happy New Year filled with love, joy, health and prosperity and I look forward to seeing you and approximately in 2020. God bless.

Ice temperatures kept neither attendance nor enthusiasm at the Calgary Opera Valentine Ball on Feb. 9 at the Fairmont Palliser. Pictured are ball co-chairs Sharie Hunter (left) and Jerilyn Wright. Funds raised support the Exit Artists Development Program in Calgary.

Bill Brooks /

Bill Brooks

The 70th Military Highland Ball of the Calgary Highlanders, held March 2 at the Fairmont Palliser, was a fabulous evening of pomp and cheer. Further, the event recognized the dedication and service of Calgary men and women. Pictured are Hon. Col Lauchlan Currie, CEO ARC Financial, ball chairman and host of the evening, with his wife Karen Currie. The 71st ball takes place on February 29, 2020, in Palliser.

Canadian Petroleum Services Association Gary Mar and his wife Nancy Mar at the Hong Kong-Canada Business Association Chinese New Year Celebration at Regence Palace Restaurant. Photograph by Ben Tsiu

Ben Tsui /

Ben Tsui

Pictured, from left, at the 23rd Annual March 15th Immigrant Diversity Awards at the Bella Concert Hall are U, C law student Christina Hassan, Calgary Immigrant Services departing CEO Krystyna Biel, CEO of the newly appointed Hyder Hassan and Dr. Joseph Biel.

Bill Brooks /

Bill Brooks

Presented at the annual CUPS Moonlight Lounge Gala held March 20 at Hyatt Regent Calgary are CUPS board chairman Michael Lang with chief executive Carlene Donnelley. The event raised $ 200,000 for CUPS children and family programming. You’ll want to mark February 19th on your calendar for next year’s holiday.

Bill Brooks /

Bill Brooks

Reasonably photographed to smile at the BILD Calgary Awards Awards 2018 on April 13 at the Telus Convention Center are Al Morrison Morrison Homes and his wife Donna. Morrrison Homes won big this night by taking the Grand BILD Grand Prix in a single-volume large family-building family. This was Morrison’s 13th win in the category including a 10-year stretch from 2001 to 2010.

Bill Brooks /

Bill Brooks

Calgary Women’s Emergency Shelter 25 Years of Turnaround Gala April 25 at the Telus Congress Center raised $ 676,230 for charity. Pictured with Turning Points co-chairs Shelly Norris (second from left) and Sherri Logel are their husbands Alan Norris (left) and Tim Logel.

Bill Brooks /

Bill Brooks

The 57th Annual Calgary Italian Sportsmen Dinner featured baseball legend Johnny Bench (second from left). The last guys night was not only a fun, but also philanthropic tone – honoring graduate students of Italian descent who excelled in athletics, academics and community service. From left are: dinner co-presented at dinner and Olympic gymnast Jackson Payne; Bench; and scholarship recipients for 2019 – Jonathan Giustini of Notre Dame High School; Colin Petrillo of Sir Winston Churchill High School; and Anthony Cardone of St. Francis High School.

Bill Brooks /

Bill Brooks

Pictured, from left, at the inauguration of the Alberta Dental Association and College (ADA & C) Wreath Gala held May 25 in Palliser are Dr. Mintoo Basahti, past ADA & C president and gala chair, Rafi Mohammed, executive director, Manitoba Dental Association (MDA), David David Goerz, president of MDA and Dr. Randall Croutze, CEA ADA & C. Gala raised more than $ 300,000 for the newly formed Alberta Dental Foundation.

Bill Brooks /

Bill Brooks

Pictured, from left, in celebration of the 20th anniversary of the June 12 prostate cancer center are co-founder and renowned urologist Dr. Bryan Donnelly, PCC executive director Pam Heard and PCC board chair Jon Truswell of Bennett Jones.

Bill Brooks /

Bill Brooks

Philanthropist and community leader Ann McCaig celebrated her 80th birthday in style with a grand celebration because of her home in Britannia. Back row from left are Ann’s son John McCaig, daughter Jane McCaig with her husband Rich Waller, and daughter Roxanne McCaig. The fairy tale raised more than $ 120,000 for the Stampede Foundation’s youth programs.

Bill Brooks /

Bill Brooks

The annual W. Brett Wilson Garden Festival is the stuff of legend, and this year, held June 24, continued its winning ways by raising more than $ 503,000 for 11 charities supporting adolescent mental health. Pictured with the philanthropist is Prime Minister Jason Kenney.

Bill Brooks /

Bill Brooks

The Stampede would not be the same without the annual Hays Breakfast, taking place on the first Stampede Sunday. But all good things must come to an end, and so, Hays Breakfast. The 69th – and last year for the honorable event – took place at Heritage Park on July 7th. Pictured are co-hosts Sen. (Okay) Dan Hays and his wife Kathy. Dan’s dad started the event all those years ago.

Bill Brooks /

Bill Brooks

Presented with a reason to smile at Banff’s 40th Middle Ballet Weekend held July 19-21 are Janice Price, president and CEO of Banff Center for the Arts and Creativity, and (past) board chair David Weyant. Weyant is now the chairman of the board of Alberta Health Services.

Bill Brooks /

Bill Brooks

Shane Homes founder Cal Wenzel and his wife Edith had a memorable time celebrating Shane Homes 40th Anniversary on September 20 at the Alley Gasoline in Heritage Park.

Bill Brooks /

Bill Brooks

The 2019 Priddis Greens Charity Classic, held August 13-15 in support of the Calgary Prostate Cancer Center was a huge success, raising $ 370,000. Such an achievement would not have been possible had it not been for Jayman BUILT’s invaluable support. Pictured are Jayman board member Joel Teal (left) and Jay Westman, chairman and CEO.

Bill Brooks /

Bill Brooks

The 26th Caliente Summer Charity Auction, Willow Park Wines and Spirits, was a success, raising more than $ 250,000 for the Vintage Fund. Pictured in Latin-themed festivals are co-chairs of the events Reid and Karen Henuset.

Bill Brooks /

Bill Brooks

Heather Edwards and k.d. lang were among the results of guests at the Society’s Calgary Humane Critics cocktail party for October 19th.

Bill Brooks /

Bill Brooks

7 Top 7 Over 70 Gala The 17 October at Hyatt was a success thanks to the tireless efforts of the volunteer committee. Pictured, back row from left, are Sandi Gilbert, Emily Wuori, Elizabeth Carson, Monica Zurowski, Brian Felesky, Mary Rozsa de Coquet and Kim McConnell. Front row, from left, Cameron McDonald, Bev Foy, Jim Gray, Linda McNally and Steve Allan. Missing are committee chairman Bonnie DuPont and Cheryl Hamelin.

Bill Brooks /

Bill Brooks

The Big Ball, held Feb. 1 at the Art Hotel raised more than $ 100,000 for men’s mental health at the Men’s Health Clinic at the Prostate Cancer Center (PCC). Pictured, from left, are ball ambassador Karen Gosbee, Art Hotel’s Mark Wilson and ball chair, PCC board member and women’s health founder Dr. Shelley Spaner. Be sure to mark your January 31 calendar for next year’s Big Ball. Visit bigball.ca for more information.

Bill Brooks /

Bill Brooks

