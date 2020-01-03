advertisement

A blue plastic bag at the bottom of Fundy Bay in this unauthorized photo. A recent Gulf study is estimating that over 1.8 million pieces of debris have been scattered underneath, causing scientific concerns about the potential damage to marine life. The study published today in the Marine Pollution Bulletin found an average of 137 pieces of plastic debris, dumping or lost fishing gear and other debris, per square kilometer of ocean.

HO / PRESS CANADA

If I had a New Year’s Resolution for Canada in 2020, it would be to focus the collective attention of all Canadians on the oceans, river lakes, and coastlines.

Getting rid of debris within our oceans, taking care of our three ocean shores, and investing what is needed – to ensure that no Canadian city or city dumps raw waste or sewage into our rivers again – will to capture the imagination of the world and could place Canada as a leader in caring for this precious resource.

As a nation that borders the three oceans, and as a country with fresh renewable water per person each year, it must be natural for us to set ourselves as having the gold standard to invest, clean and take care of our waterways .

Imagine what we could accomplish if we would use all our collective wisdom and resources to raise standards of waterway maintenance around the world. Here is something we could do with pride, and best of all, something we could show was a tangible and real change for future generations.

Every day, millions of tons of plastic and waste are dumped into our oceans and lakes.

I recently read about a young Dutch guy called Boyan Slat who has formed a band he calls The Ocean Clean Up. Here is a true “evangelist” when it comes to cleaning the oceans, and I would encourage all of you to read those words, Google his name, and listen to his podcasts.

Surprisingly, many of the sites that deposit most of the plastic and waste have no form of municipal or organized waste collection; the word “recycle” is not even in their vocabulary; and people are just used to throwing anything and everything at the slow rivers that move nearby. There is a story of a community simply collecting all its rubbish on the riverbank knowing that when the annual floods come, the trash will be washed away and they can then begin to collect it again for another year.

In Slat’s view, we have two challenges in the world. One is the existing and massive Patch Pacific Garbage, which is growing and cycling around the Pacific. These patches contain everything from small pieces of plastic to fishing nets, milk crates and containers that have fallen off the boat. This part is a priority that needs to be addressed and countries facing the Pacific Ocean ignore this fragment at their peril.

Here is a task Canada can invest, handle and make a big difference. Here is a task that can be delivered to the United Nations with a real hope of making an impact. Ocean Clean Up has introduced radical new equipment and techniques, which aim to attack this piece of waste and if successful, it will really make a difference.

The second challenge, Slat says, is the ever-increasing addition of more plastic and waste to the waterways every day. Again, through our reputation as a negotiator and a genuinely concerned country for the environment, we can actually be a nation that funds, teaches, impacts and supplies the equipment and capabilities needed to change the way other nations cast their waste.

A new year always brings with it optimism and excitement. Despite two or three difficult years and my thoughts on government policies, I remain truly proud of Canada. We can re-establish our country as a nation that others are looking for, focusing on the water in the 2020s and using our collective wills to make a difference. We can clear our oceans, protect our rivers and lakes, and leave something for future generations who ask, “did something to save the planet?”

George Brookman is president of Western Canadian Imaging Inc. Digital Canadian and former president of Calgary Stampede.

