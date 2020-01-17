advertisement

As a Monopoly: Cheaters Edition edition, disregard for society’s rules is on the rise, says the columnist.

Postmedia

It started when my two grandchildren proposed a Monopoly game for Christmas holidays. My granddaughter has been playing Monopol since she was about 10 and is a smart player who makes her purchases carefully and never seems to lose when one of the markers ends on one of her possessions.

This time, though, they produced a new game to play, Monopoly: Cheaters Edition. For the most part, the game looks just like the traditional Monopoly. But if you ignore paying your rent and not getting caught, then you are rewarded with $ 200. If you tell your opponents the rent is $ 100 when it’s really $ 50, and they pay, then you can get another bonus from the bank! In fact, you can even deceive the bank by stealing more than $ 200 when you pass “Go” and if no one notices, you can again declare your brilliance and be rewarded.

Of course, if other players cheat you, then you will go to jail; but in an atmosphere where you are playing the game with friends and relatives, the idea that you can benefit from cheating seems to be giving all the wrong messages.

At a conference recently, we heard that various surveys have a large number of respondents who will say that they no longer “trust” governments, business leaders, medical professionals, educators, and institutions. I still keep the “flower” on my arm from the liver vaccination I did at birth, and in the early ’50s, when poliomyelitis swept through the country, we all lined up without question to get polio. A massive epidemic was averted, yet today we hear thousands of people refusing to have the flu or having their children immunized because they do not trust vaccine manufacturers or their doctors’ advice.

As a young boy growing up, I admired the leaders of our communities and those individuals who represented us in government or built large companies that employed hundreds if not thousands of men and women. These were people to care for, respect and, yes, even imitate as we all moved forward with our careers and our families.

Taking risks was how we built the nation, and I remember going Sunday with my family, past lovely homes in Rosedale, Crescent Heights and Mount Royal while my dad recounted the amazing accomplishments of the men and women who lived in these big houses.

Today, there seems to be a cynicism on earth. We read about aircraft manufacturers that have ruined their reputation; we observe government leaders who seem to ignore the most basic of our ethical education and union leaders who refuse to accept the realities of a crumbling economy.

No matter what initiative today, the voices will ask, “Who is the beneficiary of this new project and what does it do for me?” It feels like the very initiatives and structures that have given us the high standard of living we enjoy are being questioned, and we have to ask, where did this start? Do we blame corporate greed? Do we blame social media? Do we blame industry or union leaders? More importantly, can our society continue to prosper when every new initiative is overwhelmed with control, regulation and doubt?

The fact is that most citizens do the right thing. The number of unscrupulous individuals, by any measure, in any category, remains a minimal percentage of those who try to do what is best. Building confidence is a slow process, but teaching our kids how to play Monopoly Cheater is not a path I want to see us traveling down.

George Brookman is the chairman of Digital Imaging Inc. of Western Canada and a former president of Calgary Stampede.

