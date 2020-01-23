advertisement

Exactly two weeks until Brooklyn Nine-Nine returns to its seventh season, you’d better believe we are as excited as Hitchcock and Scully when they see a burger van.

But just like our favorite unsung heroes, we’re getting a little impatient that our burger takes too damn long to cook, and we want it to be handed over to us now. You’re welcome.

Given our frustration, the cop-comedy makers have decided to decorate us with the first 99 seconds (nine nine!) Of the new season – but only if we can decipher the code they sent us over a series of mysterious tweets ,

Okay, now I’ve piqued your interest. Are you ready to solve your puzzles? I hope so, because if I’m honest with you, he has left me at a loss for a while.

It all started with the hashtag #TheNINEalCountdown, which the cast of Brooklyn Nine-Nine had tweeted over the past few days. It looked so innocent until you noticed that there were random capital letters on each of the actor’s tweets.

But was it coincidental or was it an extremely clever preamble for a much larger endgame? Obviously, it was the latter, and fans of the show soon realized that these tweets were, in fact, extremely important pointers to what was about to come.

After each of the actors gave his clues, the following was broadcast on the show’s official site:

Now I have to admit that I got there a little late in the game. So when I tried to follow the hashtag, there were far too many tweets from people who had already cracked the puzzle and were talking about how great the first 99 seconds really were.

It was basically a perishable city. To prevent the same fate from happening to you, I have given all the necessary information here in this article. Don’t say I never give you anything

Check the clues below (remember you need to decrypt them):

To break it down, there’s an L, K, I, O, N, A, J, and then a random 99 emoji. For those of you who are serious about cracking the case, I’ll leave it here along with the link to the password-protected clip.

Well, for those of you who were just here to get an answer and watch the clip without doing the hard transplant, let’s continue.

Okay, so the most important thing first, the newly arranged clues spell NIKOLAJ99. Obviously.

Now for the most important part: the actual clip! The scene begins with an argument over who would win in a fight if they couldn’t use their arms before Terry stops and announces that there was an attempted murder.

With a gunner at the ready, they go to the scene where they are greeted with chaos: someone has let a lot of civilians into the barricaded area and asked Jake: “Who is responsible for securing the area?” Who screwed that up? “

A police officer then introduces herself and apologizes on behalf of her partner, who is said to be under control. “It’s his first week on the job, so he’s still learning the ropes,” she explains. However, this is clearly not good enough for Jake who exclaims, “We don’t have time for this incompetence. I want your partner to be excluded from the case. What’s his name?”

What’s his name? I think you just have to find out below:

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZuNk2Im3QZU (/ embed)

Yikes. That has to be cumbersome.

Well there you have it. The first 99 seconds of Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 7. And it looks absolutely incredible.

I can’t wait for the rest!

Brooklyn Nine-Nine will return to the U.S. on February 6, 2020.

