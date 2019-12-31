advertisement

The picture has received many good comments

Brooke Shields Surprised her and strangers a few hours ago with a photo taken on the beach of the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Dorado, Puerto Rico, on which she looks radiant At 54 years old in a tiny blue bikini,

The picture was shared by the model and author on her Instagram account.

“Another blue lagoon (another blue lagoon), the artist wrote in clear reference to The Blue Lagoon, a film she made in 1980.

It should be noted that Shields has participated in more than 80 films and television series. His last appearance was in the drama “Jane de Virgin” last year.

