Neil Triggs is ready for hungry hordes to visit his Bruthen Bullant Brewery. The doors are open, the beer is cold and the oven is hot.

The hip restaurant in historic East Gippsland is the only store the 68-year-old chef has left after losing his Sarsfield home and four award-winning vacation homes in the recent devastating bushfires.

Despite the fact that the grass around the pretty Bruthen has turned green after the recent rain and the sky is blue and smoke-free on the day the Herald Sun appears, some tourists wander the city’s wide main street.

Neil Triggs, owner of the media_cameraBullant brewery, is open for business. Picture: Alex Coppel

In the Bullant Brewery, which offers beer specialties with food from local producers, customs duties are 80 percent lower than last year.

“We have to get tourists back to town,” said Triggs, rolling out pizza bases.

“It’s the best thing that can happen to get Bruthen and the whole area back on track.”

While the city’s Blues and Arts Festival was canceled in mid-February this year, there is still a lot to see and do in and around the city with its old buildings, beautiful gardens and picturesque picnic areas.

media_cameraAndrea ‘Stretch’ McWhinney is the owner and manager of the Bruthen Inn Hotel and serves a wild parma. Picture: Nicole Cleary

The rural village, 15 miles northeast of Bairnsdale, towers high above the Tambo River apartments and is the perfect place to take a wine and gourmet tour of the surrounding countryside.

For a relaxing weekend, Bruthen is hard to beat, Triggs said.

Mount Taylor enthusiastic cyclist and CFA member Leigh Thompson, 69, said Bruthen on Great Alpine Road is also an excellent stop for cycling enthusiasts.

“This area is recovering quickly from the fires and it would be really nice if people visited it,” said Thompson.

“Bruthen is beautiful. It rained a lot … so the grasslands recovered very quickly. It would help many local businesses if tourists came and visited. “

The rural Bruthen is only a short drive away from the popular seaside resorts in Lakes Entrance and offers the best of all worlds for a family vacation.

