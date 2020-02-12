advertisement

The family of a young man who died after being attacked is said to have paid tribute to their “handsome boy”.

Ex-Private Joseph Robotham, 23, was taken to hospital after officers were called in for an incident outside the Vibe bar, Holywell Street, Chesterfield, around 3:50 a.m. on Saturday February 8 .

The 23-year-old was allegedly hit on the head with a bottle and died in hospital on Sunday evening.

His family paid tribute to Joseph by saying, “Joseph was our beautiful boy, he was cruelly kidnapped from us.

“He was larger than life and had experienced the world. We love him so much, he will always be missed and we will never recover. “

A 24-year-old man was charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon on Monday, February 10.

Connor Rose, homeless, appeared in the South Derbyshire court on Tuesday morning and was placed in pre-trial detention.

Rose, wearing a gray sweater and gray tracksuit bottoms, spoke only to confirm her name, address, date of birth and nationality.

His case was adjourned and sent to Derby Crown Court. He will then appear before a judge tomorrow – Wednesday February 12.

A second man, 28, was arrested on suspicion of a brawl and was released on bail pending further investigation.

Mr. Robotham’s friend, Luke Keeling, 24, who served in the 1st Battalion of the Mercian Regiment with him until last year, launched a Gofundme page in his memory.

“His presence may have disappeared, but his memory will remain alive,” Keeling wrote on the Gofundme page.

