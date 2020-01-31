advertisement

IFC’s Brockmire has delivered an astonishing mix of comedy and emotional stories in the first three seasons, and is preparing for the fourth and final season (premiering in March), in which Jim Brockmire of Hank Azaria will jump 15 years into the future now MLB commissioner (a long way to go to the washed-up announcer we saw at the beginning of the series). Brockmire often strikes on many different levels, but it’s good that famous media figures keep appearing on the show and then just roasting them. This is especially true for Fox Sports Joe Buck, who has been a returning guest from the start and has made fun of many jokes (including Brockmire’s intervention via video call while announcing a senior LPGA event).

Well, when Buck called Super Bowl LIV on Fox Sunday, Brockmire decided to hit him again and advertise for the coming season. On Friday, he released a clip with Azarias Brockmire asking viewers to mute their TV Sunday and to follow him on Twitter instead. He’ll tweet the game live there and use a # BrockmireBowl hashtag. Here is the clip:

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1M4FG8R-kdw (/ embed)

advertisement

“Hey soccer fans, Jim Brockmire here reminds you that my good friend Joe Buck is calling the big game this weekend. So don’t forget to preventively mute your TV and follow me on Twitter instead. Not only will I be more entertaining, I also don’t have a voice that will make you hit a metal straw in your own ears just to stop it. “

Buck’s serious assessment would be pretty tough. As mentioned earlier, he really doesn’t seem too reprehensible at the moment, and he and Troy Aikman ranked fifth out of 14 teams in our reader-chosen NFL leaderboard in November, with 37.6 percent of voters giving them an A gifts. But as a comedic shot at Buck, it’s pretty good, and definitely in line with how Buck handled the show in the past; He is definitely a Brockmire rival / friend / foe. And he’s definitely also playing a somewhat exaggerated version of himself on the show (though, as his conversations with Dan Le Batard show, the real buck has surely mastered a few gimmicks) and one that can go head to toe with Brockmire regarding insults. (And that’s nicer than a lot of the things people continue to say about Buck on the internet, and that doesn’t bother him.)

So this works across the board, and it’s certainly a great way to see Brockmire’s upcoming fourth season on sports fans’ radar and give them something to laugh about.

advertisement