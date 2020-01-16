advertisement

Qualifying has affected the first goal of the year due to poor air quality, and organizers are being criticized for allowing the game to go ahead despite the conditions.

Slovenian Dalila Jakupovic retired from breathing difficulties during her match on Tuesday (January 14th) in Melbourne with “very poor” air quality, as smoke blows up in Australia.

advertisement

The same day Brody, who won the qualifying round, came out to the organizers amid concerns over the player’s welfare.

“The more I think about the conditions we played a few days ago, the more my blood boils. We cannot afford to stumble, ”the Briton wrote in a message posted on Twitter.

“The email from ATP and AO yesterday was a slap in the face, the conditions were ‘playable.’ Were they “healthy”? Citizens of Melbourne were warned to keep their pets inside the day I played the qualifying round, and we are still expected to face high-intensity physical competition.

We cannot leave it. @VasekPospisil @DreddyTennis @ Jay27798 @sventennis @ hotdog6969 @GBtennis @NaomiBroady pic.twitter.com/KYxSW2kP2I

– Liam Broady (@Liambroady) on January 15, 2020

“What should we do to create a players’ union? Where is the protection for players, both men and women? When multiple players on the court need asthma spray and they don’t even have asthma. When a player collapses and has to retire. because of respiratory problems.

“During the tour we allowed a lot of things to go wrong, but at some point we had to decide. ALL players need protection not just the chosen few. “

Conditions improved in Melbourne on Wednesday, although “moderate to bad” air was forecast Thursday.

Get breaking news alerts.

Allow notifications

You are already subscribed

advertisement