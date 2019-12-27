advertisement

Tony Award-winning composer Jerry Herman wrote the cheerful, good-natured music and lyrics for classic shows such as “Mame”, “Hello, Dolly!” And “La Cage aux. Folles “has died. He was 88 years old.

His goddaughter Jane Dorian confirmed The Associated Press’s death early Friday.

His official Twitter account also posted the news:

It is a broken heart for us to share the news of the death of the great Jerry Herman, a friend, colleague and legend. His music will live forever.

– Jerry Herman (@Jerry_Herman) December 27, 2019

Herman died of lung complications in Miami, where he had lived with his partner, real estate agent Terry Marler.

As the creator of 10 Broadway shows and a contributor to several other shows, Herman won two Tony Awards for the best musical: Hello, Dolly! 1964 and La Cage aux. It follows in 1983.

He also won two Grammys – for the Mame Cast album and was a Kennedy Center award winner.

media_cameraCarole Channing (left), Jerry Herman (center) and television personality Barbara Walters at the theater on Broadway. Herman died at the age of 88. Image: AP Photo / David Gouldmedia_cameraComposer Jerry Herman and Lucille Ball, who participated in “Mame”. Image: delivery

From February 1969 to May 1969, he simultaneously played three original Broadway productions.

On Friday, Broadway royalty were honored, including Harvey Fierstein, who wrote the book of La Cage aux. Follows alongside Herman’s songs.

“We lost one of the really big ones,” tweeted Fierstein. “Employee and friend for almost 40 years. I cannot thank him enough for his love, trust, encouragement, support and laugh. “

Jerry Herman lost his tough fight last night and we lost one of the greats. As a co-worker and friend for almost 40 years, I cannot thank him enough for his love, trust, encouragement, support and laughter. Well done, Mr. Herman. Bravo! pic.twitter.com/QYws9jQu6h

– Harvey Fierstein (@ HarveyFierstein) December 27, 2019

Writer and presenter Seth Rudetsky honored Herman for writing Broadway songs. Beautiful melodies and fantastic lyrics. “

Herman wrote in the tradition of Rodgers and Hammerstein, an optimistic composer at a time when others were exploring darker feelings and materials in his profession.

Herman also had a direct, simple sense of melody and his lyrics were of a natural, casual quality.

media_cameraThe Australian production of La Cage Aux Folles 2014 with Todd McKenney and Simon Burke, music and lyrics by Jerry Herman. Image: Jake Nowakowskimedia_cameraTodd McKenney and Simon Burke in La Cage Aux This is followed by music and lyrics by Jerry Herman, who died at the age of 88. Picture: The Production Company / Arts Center Melbourne

In 1983 his hit was La Cage aux. Folles, a very radical musical of its time, decades before the struggle for equality of marriage, was an elaborate adaptation of the successful French film about two gay men who own a sparkling drag night club on the Riviera.

It contained the gay hymn “I Am What I Am” and ran for about 1760 performances.

“I am what I am” was a hit and justification for gays everywhere at the height of the AIDS crisis – long before “Born This Way”.

In the 1989s, in the midst of the AIDS crisis, Jerry Herman and Harvey Fierstein wrote a musical about Drag Queens. More importantly, he wrote about gay men and families. I am what I am is an LGBTQ anthem. https://t.co/Wwo5Lj2zO4

– Emily Clark (@emilyabclark) December 27, 2019

When Herman accepted Tony for La Cage Aux Folles in 1984, he said: “This award forever destroys a myth about musical theater. Rumors have been circulating for several years that the simple, sumptuous show on Broadway is no longer welcome. Well, it’s alive and well in the Palace Theater.

The playwright Paul Rudnick praised Herman on Friday for giving “such joy”.

And director and choreographer Matthew Bourne said Hermans “feel-good shows full of melody and joy will live forever.”

Latest news: Jerry Herman, the Broadway composer and lyricist who gave the world the classic musicals “Hello, Dolly !,” “Mame” and “La Cage aux Folles” has passed away. He was 88. https://t.co / RkaClgTHKu

– The New York Times (@nytimes) December 27, 2019

Herman was born in New York in 1931 and grew up in Jersey City.

His parents ran a summer camp for children in the Catskills and he taught himself the piano.

He found that when he was born, his mother had a view of the Winter Garden Theater marquee on Broadway from her hospital bed.

Herman’s intention to write musicals dates back to when his parents took him to Annie Get Your Gun and he went home and played five of Irving Berlin’s songs on the piano.

After graduating from the University of Miami, Herman returned to New York and wrote and played the piano in a jazz club.

media_camera It was the music for Hello, Dolly! that put Jerry Herman on the musical map. Image: delivery

He made his Broadway debut in 1960, but it was Hello, Dolly! He was on the map with Carol Channing in 1964, which ran for 2844 performances and became the longest running musical at the time of Broadway.

It won 10 Tony’s and has been revived many times, most recently in 2017 with Bette Midler in the title role, a widowed 19th-century matchmaker who is learning to live again. Barbra Streisand played the main role in the film version.

Mame followed in 1966 with Angela Lansbury and subsequently appeared for over 1500 performances.

She presented him with his Special Tony Award for his life’s work in 2009 and said that he had created songs like him: “Bouncy, lively and optimistic.”

media_cameraHerman’s music was used as a signature in Wall-E. Image: Suppliedmedia_camera The British world champion of ice dancers, the skaters Torvill and Dean, used Harman music. Image: delivery

Many of his songs have survived their original showcases: British ice skaters Torvill and Dean used the overture by Flop Mack and Mabel to accompany a routine that won gold medals in 1982.

Author and director Andrew Stanton used the Herman tunes “Put on Your Sunday Clothes” and “It Only Takes A Moment” to express the psyche of a love-hungry, garbage-compacting robot in the film WALL-E.

Herman later contributed music to television and wrote his autobiography Showtune.

media_cameraComposer Jerry Herman with his autobiography. He died at the age of 88. Image: AP Photo / Jim Cooper

He is survived by his partner Marler and his daughters – Dorian and Dorian’s own daughter Sarah Haspel. Dorian said plans for a memorial service are still in the works for the man whose songs are “always on our lips and in our hearts.”

