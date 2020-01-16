advertisement

CLEMSON, S.C. (WOLO) – Clemson loses one of his quarterbacks for the transfer.

On Thursday, Chase Brice announced on social media that he would be leaving the program after three years.

“During my time at Clemson, I wanted to keep the course and be the best quarterback, the best competitor, the best student, the best person and the best teammate I could be, and I tried to make the Clemson family with so much class and Character like me could possibly represent that, ”said Brice on Thursday on social media. “And although it is exciting and sad to say today, I am announcing my intention to move from Clemson and continue my college football career elsewhere.”

Brice ends his career with 1,023 yards and nine touchdowns and will be known forever for leading the 2018 Tiger against Syracuse to a comeback win that kept Clemson’s 15-0 record.

