Over the past 52 years, hundreds of people have gathered in the frozen tundra that engulfs Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan each winter for the I-500. This 500 mile snowmobile race is filled with powerful snowmobiles, enthusiastic fans, growing anticipation and tons of fun. After many qualifying rounds, the last 38 people run around the one-mile ice track to be considered the most recent winner of the I-500.

Before the 500-mile ice track race, there are events and activities for the whole family, such as a Mini-5 children’s snowmobile race, a Miss I-500 competition, appearances with riders, food and drink and more. A full list of calendar details can be found here.

If you can’t get to Sault Ste. Marie, 9 & 10 News with MI Sports Now has you covered to watch all the joy of living LIVE. Connect to SBTV.com on 9am to start broadcasting the I-500! Catch all the excitement with the Northern Michigan News Leader.

