Race fans blow hair as they are christened by Nitro as they stand and watch the third round of Nitro qualification between a pair of 11,000 HP Top Fuel Dragsters at the 60th NHRA Winternationals at the Auto Club Raceway in Pomona Saturday February 8, 2020 Eliminations are supposed to start on Sunday at 11am. The excretions for Sunday were postponed to 10 a.m. on Sunday due to the weather. (Photo by Will Lester, Inland Valley Daily Bulletin / SCNG)

Jolly drivers Matt Hagan (left) and Jack Beckman will be on the track in the final round of pro-qualifying at the 60th NHRA Winternationals at the Auto Club Raceway in Pomona on Saturday, February 8, 2020. Brittany Force (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (funny car) and Jeg Coughlin (Pro Stock) each achieved the highest qualification position in their respective categories. The excretions for Sunday were postponed to 10 a.m. on Sunday due to the weather. (Photo by Will Lester, Inland Valley Daily Bulletin / SCNG)

Pro-stick driver Jeg Coughlin (near the lane) will meet Erica Enders in the third round of pro-qualifying at the 60th NHRA Winternationals at the Auto Club Raceway in Pomona on February 8, 2020. Eliminations start on Sunday at 11 a.m. The excretions for Sunday were postponed to 10 a.m. on Sunday due to the weather. (Photo by Will Lester, Inland Valley Daily Bulletin / SCNG)

Top fuel driver Justin Ashley has his engine detonated during the final round of pro-qualifying at the 60th NHRA Winternationals at the Auto Club Raceway in Pomona on February 8, 2020. Brittany Force (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car) and Jeg Coughlin (Pro Stock) each achieved the best qualification position in their respective categories. The excretions for Sunday were postponed to 10 a.m. on Sunday due to the weather. (Photo by Will Lester, Inland Valley Daily Bulletin / SCNG)

Pro-Stock driver Jeg Coughlin scales his hot rod before the third round of pro-qualifying at the 60th NHRA Winter Nationals at the Auto Club Raceway in Pomona on Saturday, February 8, 2020. Eliminations are expected to start on Sunday at 11 a.m. The excretions for Sunday were postponed to 10 a.m. on Sunday due to the weather. (Photo by Will Lester, Inland Valley Daily Bulletin / SCNG)

Shawn Langdon, top fuel driver, shows his disappointment when his dragster competed in the third round of pro-qualifying at the 60th NHRA Winternationals at the Auto Club Raceway in Pomona on February 8, 2020. Eliminations are due to start on Sunday at 11 a.m. The excretions for Sunday were postponed to 10 a.m. on Sunday due to the weather. (Photo by Will Lester, Inland Valley Daily Bulletin / SCNG)

Substitute girl Alice Bode runs to the start line in a Kobe Bryant jersey and helps her husband, funny car driver Bob Bode, after his burnout in the third round of pro-qualifying at the 60th NHRA Winter Nationals at the Auto Club Raceway on Saturday in Pomona 8 February 2020. Eliminations are due to start on Sunday at 11 a.m. The excretions for Sunday were postponed to 10 a.m. on Sunday due to the weather. (Photo by Will Lester, Inland Valley Daily Bulletin / SCNG)

The team of top fuel driver Shawn Langdon surrounds his dragster after crossing the start line at the 60th NHRA Winternationals at the Auto Club Raceway in Pomona on February 8, 2020 in the third round of pro-qualifying. Eliminations are due to start at 11:00 a.m. on Sunday. The excretions for Sunday were postponed to 10 a.m. on Sunday due to the weather. (Photo by Will Lester, Inland Valley Daily Bulletin / SCNG)

Doug Kalitta, top fuel driver, will burn out in the third round of pro-qualifying at the 60th NHRA Winternationals at the Auto Club Raceway in Pomona on Saturday, February 8, 2020. Eliminations are expected to start on Sunday at 11:00 a.m. , The excretions for Sunday were postponed to 10 a.m. on Sunday due to the weather. (Photo by Will Lester, Inland Valley Daily Bulletin / SCNG)

A Top Fuel Harley rider walks the track during qualifying at the 60th NHRA Winter Nationals at the Auto Club Raceway in Pomona on February 8, 2020. Eliminations are expected to start on Sunday at 11 a.m. The excretions for Sunday were postponed to 10 a.m. on Sunday due to the weather. (Photo by Will Lester, Inland Valley Daily Bulletin / SCNG)

Funny motorist Matt Hagan drives through the switch-off zone after taking first place in qualifying at the 60th NHRA Winternationals at the Auto Club Raceway in Pomona. Brittany Force (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car) and Jeg Coughlin (Pro Stock) each achieved the highest qualification position in their respective categories. The excretions for Sunday were postponed to 10 a.m. on Sunday due to the weather. (Photo by Will Lester, Inland Valley Daily Bulletin / SCNG)

Top Fuel driver Leah Pruett sits in her dragster during the third round of pro-qualifying at the 60th NHRA Winternationals at the Auto Club Raceway in Pomona, Saturday, February 8, 2020. Eliminations are expected to start on Sunday at 11:00 a.m. The excretions for Sunday were postponed to 10 a.m. on Sunday due to the weather. (Photo by Will Lester, Inland Valley Daily Bulletin / SCNG)

Funny motorists Ron Capps (near the lane) and J.R. Todd will be running the third round of pro-qualifying at the 60th NHRA Winter Nationals at the Auto Club Raceway in Pomona on Saturday, February 8, 2020. Eliminations are expected to start on Sunday at 11:00 a.m. The excretions for Sunday were postponed to 10 a.m. on Sunday due to the weather. (Photo by Will Lester, Inland Valley Daily Bulletin / SCNG)

John Car, the driver of Funny Car, drives through the standstill during the final round of pro-qualifying at the 60th NHRA Winternationals at the Auto Club Raceway in Pomona on Saturday February 8th, 2020. Brittany Force (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car) and Jeg Coughlin (Pro Stock) each took first place in qualifying in the respective categories. The excretions for Sunday were postponed to 10 a.m. on Sunday due to the weather. (Photo by Will Lester, Inland Valley Daily Bulletin / SCNG)

Top Fuel driver Brittany Force gets the top qualifying in the final round of the pro qualifying session at the 60th NHRA Winter Nationals at the Auto Club Raceway in Pomona on February 8, 2020. Brittany Force (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car ) and Jeg Coughlin (Pro Stock) each achieved the highest qualification position in their respective categories. The excretions for Sunday were postponed to 10 a.m. on Sunday due to the weather. (Photo by Will Lester, Inland Valley Daily Bulletin / SCNG)

Top Fuel driver Leah Pruett helps lift her dragster off the scales after the last round of pro-qualifying at the 60th NHRA Winter Nationals at the Auto Club Raceway in Pomona. Saturday, February 8, 2020. Brittany Force (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car) and Jeg Coughlin (Pro Stock) each achieved the highest qualification position in their respective categories. The excretions for Sunday were postponed to 10 a.m. on Sunday due to the weather. (Photo by Will Lester, Inland Valley Daily Bulletin / SCNG)

Jolly car driver Matt Hagan burns during the third round of pro-qualifying at the 60th NHRA Winter Nationals at the Auto Club Raceway in Pomona on Saturday, February 8, 2020. Eliminations are expected to start on Sunday at 11:00 a.m. The excretions for Sunday were postponed to 10 a.m. on Sunday due to the weather. (Photo by Will Lester, Inland Valley Daily Bulletin / SCNG)

Race fans will watch the third round of pro qualifying at the 60th NHRA Winter Nationals at the Auto Club Raceway in Pomona on Saturday February 8, 2020. Eliminations are expected to start on Sunday at 11 a.m. The excretions for Sunday were postponed to 10 a.m. on Sunday due to the weather. (Photo by Will Lester, Inland Valley Daily Bulletin / SCNG)

Top Fuel driver Brittany Force (right) drives in the final round of pro-qualifying against Leah Pruett at the 60th NHRA Winternationals at the Auto Club Raceway in Pomona on Saturday, February 8, 2020. Brittany Force (Top Fuel) , Matt Hagan (Funny Car) and Jeg Coughlin (Pro Stock) each achieved the highest qualification position in their respective categories. The excretions for Sunday were postponed to 10 a.m. on Sunday due to the weather. (Photo by Will Lester, Inland Valley Daily Bulletin / SCNG)

Substitute Alice Bode waves to fans wearing a Kobe Bryant jersey before backing up during the third round of pro-qualifying at the 60th NHRA Winternationals at Auto Club Raceway in Pomona on Saturday February 8, 2020 of her husband. Eliminations are due to start on Sunday at 11 a.m. The excretions for Sunday were postponed to 10 a.m. on Sunday due to the weather. (Photo by Will Lester, Inland Valley Daily Bulletin / SCNG)

Pro Stock driver Jeg Coughlin drives through the standstill during the last round of pro qualifying at the 60th NHRA Winter Nationals at the Auto Club Raceway in Pomona on Saturday, February 8, 2020. Brittany Force (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car) and Jeg Coughlin (Pro Stock) each took first place in qualifying in the respective categories. The excretions for Sunday were postponed to 10 a.m. on Sunday due to the weather. (Photo by Will Lester, Inland Valley Daily Bulletin / SCNG)

Funny motorists John Force (near the lane) and Matt Hagan will be in the third round of pro-qualifying at the 60th NHRA Winter Nationals at the Auto Club Raceway in Pomona on February 8, 2020. Eliminations are expected to start on Sunday at 11 a.m. The excretions for Sunday were postponed to 10 a.m. on Sunday due to the weather. (Photo by Will Lester, Inland Valley Daily Bulletin / SCNG)

Jolly drivers Robert Hight (left) and Tommy Johnson Jr. are on the track in the final round of pro-qualifying at the 60th NHRA Winternationals at the Auto Club Raceway in Pomona on Saturday February 8, 2020. Brittany Force (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car) and Jeg Coughlin (Pro Stock) each achieved the highest qualification position in their respective categories. The excretions for Sunday were postponed to 10 a.m. on Sunday due to the weather. (Photo by Will Lester, Inland Valley Daily Bulletin / SCNG)

