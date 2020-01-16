advertisement

The BRIT Awards 2020 have announced their composition of artists.

The BRIT Awards 2020 will take place on Tuesday 18 February at the O2 Arena in London

The ceremony will be broadcast live on ITV.

Billie Eilish, Harry Styles, Lewis Capaldi, Mabel and Stormzy will be nominated for BRIT in 2020.

They will join the BRIT previously announced Rising star Celeste winner on the show, which will be broadcast exclusively on ITV for an unbeatable and unmissable evening of music and entertainment.

Lewis Capaldi, who was nominated for four awards, said, “I would be sure to perform at the BRITs, because usually when people perform, their album and their individual sales go up on the charts, so I’m waiting especially with impatience … I will be there with bells on x “

It was a dazzling year for the Scottish singer-songwriter. After being selected for the BRITs Critics’ Choice Award (now Rising Star) in 2019, her debut album spent six weeks at No. 1 on the UK Album Chart, to re-enter the UK Album Charts as their No. 1 debut album. decades. .

Pop phenomenon Billie Eilish was the youngest female solo group to ever dominate the UK album charts last April with their debut When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? While announcing his first new music since 2017, Harry Styles released his second album Fine Line to critics last month.

Meanwhile, 2019 saw Mabel take her place as one of the biggest stars of British pop. After spending weeks in the UK top 3, the world hit ‘Don’t Call Me Up’ was the best-selling single of the year by a British artist.

And currently at the top of the single and album charts, the acclaimed British rapper and musician Stormzy will be back on the BRIT scene in 2020, in the middle of the European leg of his H.I.T.H. world Tour.

Finally, as previously announced, Celeste is the winner of the BRITs Rising Star 2020 award, and in a “first” BRITs, she will perform on the main show. The Anglo-Jamaican singer raised in Brighton has received critical acclaim for a series of singles including Lately, Father’s Son and most recently, Stop This Flame and Strange.

The Brits 2020 will be hosted by comedian Jack Whitehall for a third year.

Jack Whitehall said: “I am delighted to welcome the BRITs again for the third time! I am excited for another night trying not to set foot in front of the biggest names in the music industry. “

