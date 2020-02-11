advertisement

The BRIT Awards 2020 are this month – when are the BRITs on TV, who hosts and who performs?

Here is all the latest news from BRIT 2020 before the awards ceremony next week, including what has been happening on BRIT so far.

Date and time of the BRIT Awards 2020

The Brit Awards 2020 will take place on Tuesday 18 February 2020 at the O2 Arena in London.

The show will be broadcast live on ITV from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The Brits 2020 will be hosted by comedian Jack Whitehall for a third year.

Jack said: “I am delighted to welcome the BRITs again for the third time! I’m excited for another night of trying not to set foot in front of the biggest names in the music industry. “

BRIT 2020 appointments

The full list of nominations for the 2020 BRIT Awards was released live on ITV at 5 p.m. on Saturday, January 11. Host Alice Levine announced the appointments throughout the hour-long show.

The full list of 2020 Brits nominations is available here.

It was previously revealed that Celeste is the winner of the 2020 Rising star Award (formerly Critics’s Choice Award), nominated alongside Joy Crookes and Beabadoobee.

This year sees a number of changes, with bosses abandoning the International Group and Best Music Video categories.

In addition, no other awards will be decided by fan votes. Instead, a voting academy of around 1,200 music industry experts across the UK will decide the winners. The academy is made up of artists, retailers, promoters, agents, publishers, labels, producers and media.

BRITs Artists 2020

BRIT 2020 nominees Billie Eilish, Harry Styles, Lewis Capaldi, Lizzo, Mabel and Stormzy will perform live at night.

They will join Celeste, the previously announced BRITs Rising Star winner.

Sir Rod Stewart, who recently celebrated his career of more than 50 years, will also give a special performance.

BRIT Awards Tickets

You can be in the audience for the BRIT Awards in 2020 at the O2 Arena.

You must be at least 16 years of age and can purchase tickets at TheO2.co.uk.

