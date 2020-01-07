advertisement

WARNING – A British teenager accused of faking a gang rape allegation was given a suspended sentence by a court in Cyprus on Tuesday in a case which has sparked a rare reprimand from Britain and protests by activists who say she did not receive a fair trial.

The 19-year-old has said she was forced to withdraw her complaint that she was raped in July by a group of Israeli youths in Ayia Napa, a popular teenage holiday resort.

She was convicted on December 30 of public misconduct, which carries a maximum sentence of one year in prison, a fine, or both, after the court found she had filed a false report of sexual assault.

Clad in black and standing quietly in front of a judge in a packed courtroom, the woman, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, was sentenced Tuesday to four months in prison, suspended for three years.

Raising his voice over calls from the courtroom in support of the woman, Judge Michalis Papathanasiou said he took into account her age, clean criminal record and remorse, and said he was giving her a “second chance”. .

“All mitigating factors were taken into account but do not deny the seriousness of the offense,” Papathanasiou said, citing that 12 people had been arrested shortly on the basis of her indictment.

Outside, a group of about 150 women demonstrated, shouting “blaming the victim is the second rape” and “Cyprus justice for shame”. They included nearly 60 activists from Israel who had flown specifically to support the woman.

Police ordered the courtroom window blinds to be pulled down to block the sight of protesters gathering on a ledge shouting slogans. “We are here to raise social awareness of rape. There is no justice here,” said Israeli activist Dana Salmon.

SERIOUS BELIEFS

Lawyers for the woman say she will appeal to clear her name.

“The fight for her innocence will continue regardless,” said Lewis Power QC, who was assisting the local defense team. “We will maintain that this young girl was deprived of her dignity and basic human rights.”

The woman insists that an attack has taken place and that she has been pressured to withdraw her complaint during the overnight interrogation by police and with no lawyer present. A defense witness, a former state forensic pathologist, said her injuries were consistent with rape.

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has said he has “serious concerns” about the treatment of a woman who was barred from leaving the island and her lawyers say she is suffering from post-traumatic stress.

The issue has shone a spotlight on Cyprus, which is popular with British holidaymakers and called for a boycott of the island.

Twelve Israeli youths arrested for questioning were quickly released after the woman renewed her charge. They were not required to give any evidence in the woman’s trial.

Cypriot newspapers have reported that the authorities were ready to grant a presidential pardon. A senior government source told Reuters it was premature and would depend on judicial sentencing, but that President Nicos Anastasiades was following the case closely.

Lawyers for the woman say they will go ahead with an appeal despite a pardon not to extend her criminal record. (Reporting by Michele Kambas; Editing by Catherine Evans)

