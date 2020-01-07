advertisement

WARNING – A British teenager accused of faking a gang rape allegation was given a suspended sentence by a court in Cyprus on Tuesday in a case that sparked a rare reprimand from Britain and protests by activists who say she did not got a fair trial.

The 19-year-old says she was forced by police to dismiss a complaint that she had been raped by a group of Israeli youths at Ayia Napa holiday resort in July. She was convicted on Dec. 30 of public misconduct for the rape retraction report.

Clad in black and standing silently in front of a judge in a packed courtroom, the woman, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, was sentenced to four months in prison, suspended for three years.

Raising his voice on calls from women supporters abroad, Judge Michalis Papathanasiou said the sentence took into account her age, clean criminal record and remorse, and that he was giving her a “second chance”.

“All mitigating factors were taken into account but do not deny the seriousness of the offense,” Papathanasiou said, citing that 12 people had been arrested shortly on the basis of her indictment.

Police ordered the courtroom window blinds to be pulled down to block the sight of about 150 protesters shouting slogans such as “Blaming the victim is second rape” and “Cyprus justice, shame on you”. “We are here to raise the social awareness of rape. There is no justice here,” said Dana Salmon, one of nearly 60 activists from Israel who had come in to support the woman.

SERIOUS BELIEFS

Lawyers say the woman is suffering from post-traumatic stress and will appeal to clear her name.

“The fight for her innocence will continue regardless,” said Lewis Power QC, who was assisting the local defense team.

“We will maintain that this young girl was deprived of her dignity and basic human rights.”

The woman insists that an attack has taken place and that she has been pressured to withdraw her complaint during the overnight interrogation by police and with no lawyer present. A defense witness, a former state forensic pathologist, said her injuries were consistent with rape.

The issue has shone a spotlight on Cyprus, which is popular with British holidaymakers and called for a boycott of the island.

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who has expressed “very serious concerns” about the treatment of the woman, said he was relieved that she would return home after being banned from leaving the island.

“We will pursue some of the issues related to the case, I spoke to the Cypriot foreign minister about it,” he said, adding that there was no immediate plan to change travel advice in Cyprus to the British.

Twelve Israeli youths arrested for questioning were quickly released after the woman renewed her charge. They were not required to give any evidence in the woman’s trial.

Cypriot newspapers have reported that President Nicos Anastasiades could pardon the woman, though a senior government source told Reuters it was premature.

Lawyers for the woman say they will go ahead with an appeal because a pardon will not extend her criminal record. (Additional reporting by Michael Holden in London; Editing by Catherine Evans)

