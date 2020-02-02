advertisement

According to a series of statements by the Metropolitan Police on Sunday, several people were stabbed in a terrorist incident in South London, prompting the police to shoot and kill the suspect.

“In #Streatham, a man was shot by armed officers. At this stage, it is believed that a number of people have been stabbed. The circumstances are being checked; The incident was classified as terrorist, ”the police wrote in a statement on Sunday.

advertisement

In a later statement, the Metropolitan Police said the suspect died after being shot by the police.

Images posted on social media showed the body of a man lying on the sidewalk when the police pulled their guns.

#Accident In #Streatham, a man was shot by armed officers. At this stage, it is believed that a number of people have been stabbed. The circumstances are being checked; The incident was classified as terrorist. Please follow @metpoliceuk for updates

– Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) February 2, 2020

We can confirm that the man who was shot by the police on #Streatham High Road around 2 p.m. today was declared dead

– Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) February 2, 2020

The London Ambulance Service also confirmed: “We have a number of resources involved in an incident on Streatham High Road.”

According to the British Security Service, the current terrorist threat in the UK is classified as significant, which means that a terrorist attack is likely.

In November, a radicalized man was shot by the police after killing two people near London Bridge. In this case, 28-year-old Usman Khan was identified as a suspect.

City Police Deputy Commissioner Neil Basu said in a statement that Khan was convicted of terrorist offenses in 2012 and “released” under license.

“We continue to run quick time queries to ensure that no one else was involved in the attack and that there was no outstanding public threat,” he said at the time.

advertisement