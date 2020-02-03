advertisement

Health officials in the UK are still looking for travelers who entered the country between January 10th and 24th with direct flights from Wuhan, China.

On February 2, the UK Department of Health and Social Affairs announced that 162 of the 1,466 passengers have already left the UK, while 866 are outside the virus’s two-week incubation period. So far, 203 people have been tested in the UK, two of whom had the virus.

advertisement

The two people who tested positive for the virus belong to the same family and are cared for by specialists, while health experts “use proven infection control methods to prevent the virus from spreading further”.

Last month, health officials and the Border Force said they were looking for 2,000 passengers who flew from Wuhan to the UK who may have been in the incubation period but might not have any symptoms when they landed.

The department advised anyone who has traveled to the UK from any location in China other than Macau or Hong Kong in the past 14 days and who has developed symptoms of cough, fever or shortness of breath to stay indoors and avoid contact with other people, even if these symptoms are minor. These travelers should also inform the NHS about their recent trips to the country.

The UK government has launched a nationwide information campaign to inform the public about how to prevent the virus from spreading and reduce the impact on health services.

The campaign advises people to always carry and use handkerchiefs to “get a cough and sneeze and dispose of the handkerchief” and “wash their hands with soap and water or use disinfectant gel to kill germs”.

The UK ministry is “very well prepared for a possible outbreak of an infectious disease” and the nation is “one of the first countries in the world to develop a test for the new virus”.

Meanwhile, Secretary of Health Matt Hancock announced on February 3 a £ 20m fund ($ 26.4m) to support vaccine research to fight the coronavirus and other diseases.

Earlier this month, officials in the Philippines said a 44-year-old Chinese was the first person outside of China to die from the coronavirus after suffering from severe pneumonia.

The Wuhan man was the second confirmed case in the Philippines and a companion to the woman who was the first confirmed case.

The Philippines has since expanded its travel ban to all foreigners from China, and extended a previous restriction to those from Hubei.

Cases of the virus have also been reported in Thailand, Japan, Singapore, Australia, Malaysia, the United States, France, Germany, North Korea, South Korea, the United Arab Emirates, Canada, Vietnam, Italy, Spain, Sweden and the United Kingdom, Russia, Nepal, Cambodia, the Philippines, Sri Lanka, Finland and India.

Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are known to cause diseases ranging from colds to more serious diseases such as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), the World Health Organization said.

Common symptoms of the virus include breathing problems, fever, cough, shortness of breath and difficulty breathing. In more severe cases, infection can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure, or death.

advertisement