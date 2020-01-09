advertisement

Several British newspapers have carried out violent attacks on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle – the Duke and Duchess of Sussex – after they decided on Wednesday to withdraw from royal life disrespectfully towards Queen Elizabeth.

Prince Harry and Markle did not find any paper sympathetic, although some were cautious in their assessments and wished for less control by sharing their time on both sides of the Atlantic, which would have been understandable, especially since son Archie was born.

advertisement

But others were much more devastating.

The Daily Mirror, one of three newspapers dealing with the couple’s lawsuits, was often angry in its coverage of “an extraordinary day in the history of the royal family”. A comment in particular did not pull any punches.

“Harry selfishly turned his back on the institution she (the queen) fought to modernize and secure for him and his children,” wrote Rachael Bletchly.

“And he didn’t even have the courage or decency to tell her or his own father about the bomb he wanted to drop in her lap.”

“Well, good relief,” added Bletchly. “Anyway, I’m fed up with Harry’s hypocrisy as an eco-warrior.

“The tragedy is that he was once the most popular of modern kings – from the moment he stepped behind his mother’s coffin our hearts longed for him. Then he met Meghan. But boy, she changed our Harry. “

The main editorial team of the left-wing mirror was more spirited, but went to the couple because it didn’t inform the queen or other family members first.

“It shows shocking disregard for a woman whose entire life is dominated by a sense of public duty and honor,” said the editorial. “That also hurts Harry’s father and brother, our future kings, enormously.”

The Daily Mail – whose sister publication also sued the Mail on Sunday by the couple – dedicated its first 17 pages to the “amazing statement” of the “Rogue Royals”.

Experienced columnist AN Wilson described her expulsion from the Queen as “a cruel wrong decision,” although he added that the “abdication” would strengthen the institution of the monarchy.

“The truth is that this charming, intelligent, beautiful woman had no idea what the monarchy really was or what role smaller members of the royal family had to play in public life,” Wilson wrote of Markle.

“Harry, for his part, may not fully understand his own role as a younger son. Both did not seem to be aware of the fact that the British monarchy is a delicate constitutional miracle and not a means for its members to express their views on the issues that interest them. to express emphatically how noble they may be. “

He said the couple are now free of the “uncomfortable feeling that they cannot play a clear role in British public life.”

Email columnist Sarah Vine said the couple “had little chance of understanding what the job really meant before they resigned.”

“It is almost as if they had never really intended to hold it out at all, as if from the beginning the idea was in the back of their minds that life as a duke and duchess did not live up to expectations, they would just go,” she wrote.

The main editorial office of the Mail said that Prince Harry had pressed the “atomic button” in his royal career, struck a hammer with the Queen, his family and the monarchy and since the death of his mother Diana had for years put “in danger”.

It is an exciting next step for them. For most of us, it sounds like you have a cake and you eat it. They want the status of “senior royals”, but privacy and the freedom to be private, “said the editorial.

The Daily Express was relatively quiet in its editing, apart from the lack of family counseling. Columnist Margaret Holder said, however, that the couple “did not understand that a tax-paying public expected the royal family to be relevant, attributable, and inexpensive”.

“When they tried to hide Archie’s birthplace and refused to name his godfather, they pushed the public aside in a way that no other Royal did,” Holder wrote.

The Times editorial said the announcement bore all the signs of “irritability and hot temper for which Prince Harry is sadly known”.

“This recent outbreak appears to have been triggered in part by anger at the palace’s recent images that heralded the transition to a slimmed-down monarchy,” it said. “This included a photo of the queen with princes Charles, William and George. Given Prince Harry’s own public disappointments about royal life, he can hardly be surprised at his exclusion. “- PA

advertisement