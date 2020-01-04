advertisement

LONDONR – Britain’s Navy will escort UK-flagged vessels through the Strait of Hormuz to provide protection after US assassination of Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani with inflamed tensions in the region.

Britain’s Defense Minister Ben Wallace ordered HMS Montrose and HMS Defender to prepare to return to escort duties on the main oil freight route as Prime Minister Boris Johnson criticized his silence over the killing.

Media reports have said Johnson is on vacation in the Caribbean.

“The government will take all necessary steps to protect our ships and our citizens at this time,” Wallace said in a statement.

Britain was forced to protect its ships through the world’s most important shipping route last year after Iranian commandos seized a British-flagged tanker in the strait.

British forces had earlier seized an Iranian oil tanker near Gibraltar accused of violating sanctions on Syria. The killing of Soleiman has raised fears that tankers may be targeted again.

Wallace said he had spoken with his US counterpart, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, and called for restraint on all sides.

“Under international law, the United States has the right to defend itself against those who pose an immediate threat to its citizens,” he added.

Jeremy Corbyn, the outgoing leader of the opposition Labor Party, said he had written to the British prime minister to inquire what was being done to protect UK citizens and others in the region.

“Boris Johnson must immediately suspend his leave to deal with an issue that could have grave consequences for the UK and the world,” he said in a statement. (Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Kevin Liffey and Paul Simao)

