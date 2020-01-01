advertisement

LONDONR – Holidaymakers must boycott Cyprus after a court found a British woman guilty of lying that she had been gang-raped by a group of Israeli youths, the woman’s mother said Thursday.

In a case which the British Foreign Office said it was seriously concerned about, a district court ruled on Tuesday that the woman, aged 19 at the time, had lied about sexual abuse by 12 Israeli teenagers. Sentencing is set for January 7.

The woman, who has not been identified by the media, was arrested after police said she had drawn a charge that the teens had raped her in a hotel room at Ayia Napa vacation resort in July.

The woman claimed that she had just returned her charge under police pressure, during ongoing interrogation without a lawyer present. Prosecutors and the court rejected this reasoning.

The issue has drawn widespread media coverage in Britain, which accounted for one third of the 3.9 million tourists who visited Cyprus in 2018. The woman faces up to one year in prison. Her lawyers have said she intends to appeal the verdict.

Speaking on BBC radio, the woman’s mother said she supported social media calls for British holidaymakers to avoid the island.

“My personal appearance is a good thing to do,” she said.

“The place is not safe – it’s not absolutely safe. And if you go and report something that happened to you, you either laugh as much as I can tell you, or, at worst, something like that happened to you my daughter can happen. “(Reporting by David Milliken Editing by Peter Graff)

