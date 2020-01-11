advertisement

LONDONR – Meghan, the wife of Prince Harry of Britain, has agreed to record a voiceover for Disney in exchange for the company making a donation to a charity working to protect elephants, the London-based Saturday reported.

Meghan and Harry were dazzled by the royal family on Wednesday, suddenly announcing they would step down from their roles to spend more time in North America, and “work to become financially independent”.

The Times did not elaborate on what Meghan’s voice would include, but said Disney would make a donation to Elephants Without Borders charity in return. The newspaper did not say where the information came from.

A spokeswoman for Meghan, whose official title is Duchess of Sussex, had no immediate comment on the report.

Reuters was unable to immediately contact Disney.

(Reporting by Estelle Shirbon Editing by Clelia Oziel)

