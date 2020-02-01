advertisement

New Ross residents in Co Wexford will honor Victoria Cross winner Martin Doyle on Sunday, who returned to the city 100 years ago as a war hero and later joined the IRA.

There will be a parade through the city streets before a paving stone is unveiled that honors the medal it earned in September 1918.

advertisement

Ronan McGreevy tells the story of a man who embodied the changing loyalties of the Irish a century ago.

The Grangegorman Military Cemetery in Dublin has 623 graves for British military personnel. Each tombstone is identical to the other, it is 76 cm high, 38 cm wide and 3.2 cm thick according to the old imperial standards. They are made of white Portland stone.

Martin Doyle’s grave, hidden in a corner at the entrance to the cemetery, looks like everyone else, but it’s not really a cornerstone of the Commonwealth War Graves Commission.

The provenance is shown in the inscription below – “built by his old comrades in the regiment” – the regiment is the Royal Munster Fusiliers.

In his short but eventful life, Martin Doyle fought for three armies, the British Army, the IRA and the Free State National Army. Nevertheless, he was buried as a British soldier 20 years after his country waged a liberation war against the same country.

As in life, this exceptional soldier embodied many of the contradictions in Irish identity in the country where he grew up.

Doyle was born on October 25, 1894 in Gusserane near New Ross. He was the son of Larry Doyle, a smallholder, and his wife Bridget.

He was taught in schools in Gusserane and near Cushinstown and left the national school in 4th grade, as his testimonies show. On St. Stephen’s Day 1909, he joined the Royal Irish Regiment.

He had only recently turned 15, but he lied to the authorities that he was two years older. Not surprisingly, someone of Doyle’s social status wants to join the British Army.

In 1881 an Irishman earned £ 25 a year as a farm worker and £ 40 a year as a British Army soldier. The army guaranteed housing, a full stomach, clothing, a permanent job, an opportunity for promotion from outside, a modest pension and foreign adventures.

It wasn’t a political act for those who signed up, despite protests by some nationalists who viewed it as a betrayal.

Martin Doyle’s grave at Grangegorman Military Cemetery in Dublin. Photo: Ronan McGreevy / The Irish Times

The average Irish recruit to the British Army was a “Catholic, poor, sometimes adventurous, apolitical warrior who saw himself as a soldier,” presumed history professor Peter Karsten in his 1983 newspaper “Irish Soldiers in the British Army” 1792-1922 ‘.

Karsten states that the Irish did not join the British army in the nineteenth century. it was just “the army”. It was their army as well as others. He concluded: “Seven centuries of British rule had led most Irish to accept the fact that whether they liked it or not, they were part of the UK.”

foreign service

After Doyle’s father discovered that his son was in the army at such a young age, he sold a cow to buy him. Doyle left, but then finally returned to the army. Soldiers were a calling to him. His father later became one of his greatest champions.

Research by businessman and politician Lord Ashcroft, who owns Doyle’s Victoria Cross medal, served the Irishman in India in 1913, where he won both the Regimental Lightweight title and an elephant at a local raffle.

In August 1914, shortly after the outbreak of World War I when he was only 19, Doyle was transferred to the Royal Dublin Fusiliers. He went to France with his new regiment in December 1914 and served in some of the early campaigns. He was promoted to sergeant in 1916 and moved to the 1st Battalion of the Royal Munster Fusiliers.

In March 1918, he won the first of two medals that earned him fame as one of the bravest British soldiers of the First World War.

The Royal Munster Fusiliers belonged to the 16th (Irish) division, which was destroyed during the German spring offensive. The division bore the full burden of the German attack that began on March 21, 1918 and ended with the Battle of Amiens on April 8, 1918, in which they were stopped before the critical railroad junction.

The 16th (Irish) division suffered 572 deaths, 439 of whom, according to historian Tom Burnell, came from what is now the Republic of Ireland. The 36th Division (Ulster) recorded 250 deaths in the same period.

At the time of the detachment of the 16th division on April 3, it had 7,149 victims, including more than 1,000 deaths.

“I just got back from the line and picked up a draft,” wrote Max Staniforth, an officer in the 16th (Irish) division, ten days after the first attack. “The split has ceased to exist. Wiped off the card. They hit the Boche attack fully when they were in the trenches on the first day. “

On March 24, 1918, Doyle was so brave in northern France when he conquered a barn held by a German rifle crew that he received the Military Medal (MM).

The military medal was introduced by the British government in 1916 to honor non-commissioned officers and those from the ranks.

Doyle later reported to an Irish newspaper, The Free Press, about his role in the Hattenville operation: “We had to cross about 1,000 meters of land exposed to terrible grenade and machine gun fire. A large barn was in the ground between us and a fight broke out to take possession of it.

“I called for volunteers and went overboard on charges, but when I got to the barn, I was alone. I shot the two Germans I found there, grabbed the machine gun and took possession of the barn. “

Funded

Doyle was promoted to Assistant Sergeant Major in August 1918. The following month, he led a group of his men to safety near Reincourt, France, prevented German soldiers from assaulting a tank, and then single-handedly raided three prisoners after capturing a machine gun nest. For this he was awarded the Victoria Cross – the highest award for gallantry in the British Army.

Doyle “with his courage and his total disregard for danger set the highest example for all ranks,” says his quote published in the London Gazette.

He made his own report on what had happened to The Free Press newspaper, although it would have been more appropriate for Boy’s Own magazine.

Doyle came to the aid of a British tank crew wounded behind enemy lines and stormed into a German trench.

“I had run about 20 meters when I met a German officer with a machine gun under his arm. He yelled at me in English, “Hands up!” And I shot a gun through his chest. “

Doyle then bayoned three German soldiers before evacuating the badly wounded British tank sergeant. “I put him on my back and put him in a safe place,” recalled Doyle, who was only 5 feet 6 inches tall and 10 stones tall, according to his army credentials.

After the war, he spent three months demobilizing in France and finally returned to New Ross in March 1919 as a war hero.

In June 1919 he received the Victoria Cross in his Royal Munster Fusiliers uniform from King George V at Buckingham Palace. A month later, he left the British army after nine years.

Why can you guess, but public opinion in Ireland changed and Doyle was not immune to these changes.

Another significant event happened in 1919. In November 1919 he married Charlotte Kennedy, who lived at 18 Mary Street.

Changed loyalties

In June 1920, the famous photo was taken of him at a garden party at Buckingham Palace for Victoria Cross recipients. One of the many paradoxical things about Doyle is that he never hesitated to visit London in a British uniform, even when he was in the IRA.

In October 1920, he took up arms against Britain when he joined the IRA in East Clare as an intelligence officer.

A month later, he was back in London and represented the Royal Munster Fusiliers at the unveiling of the cenotaph in Whitehall.

He then joined the National Army during the Civil War, where he was shot in the hand by former IRA colleagues.

He remained in the Free State Army after the Civil War and served with the 2nd and 20th Infantry Battalions and the training school.

In November 1929 Doyle attended a dinner for VC recipients at the House of Lords and in 1937 he received a coronation medal.

Would Doyle have been invited to these events if the British had known about its republican past?

In 1937, Doyle applied for compassionate discharge from the Irish Armed Forces because he was offered a job in Guinness, a company that was particularly suitable for Irish who had served in World War I.

His wife was sick at the time. For such a brave man, his fears about his family’s health and financial stability are rooted in his correspondence with the Department of Defense.

“I was treated very badly. Surely I deserve at least the same treatment as other former British soldiers who served the cause in 1920 and 1921? “, He wrote.

Privileges such as early release were granted to those who served in the IRA before the July 1921 ceasefire. To qualify for early release, Doyle compiled a list of testimonials from those he had worked with at the IRA.

One of Patrick McMahon’s stated that Doyle “did and did everything for the IRA in 1920/1921”.

Complicated story

According to historian Stephen O’Connor, 226 members of the British armed forces served in the IRA during the War of Independence. O’Connor estimates that at least 24 senior positions and seven commanded brigades had.

He concluded: “Ex-soldiers had a disproportionate impact on the IRA campaign compared to their actual number in the movement.”

The Irish army hesitated to let him go. Men with Doyle’s experience were exceptionally rare and he turned out to be a very good Vickers machine gun and rifle instructor.

Doyle finally managed to find a job in Guinness while remaining in the reserve. On January 25, 1939, he finally left the Irish Army.

He died on November 20, 1946 of polio at St. Patrick’s Dun Hospital in Dublin. Remarkably, his three daughters Bridget (98), Charlotte (USA) and Mary (Dublin) are still alive.

But what about the puzzle of his tombstone? The fact that he had no official foundation for the Commonwealth War Graves Commission was not a deliberate rejection by the British government.

Such tombstones were only given to those who died in battle or as a result of illness or wounds in wartime. Doyle would not have qualified according to these criteria.

At the time, not everyone had the means to afford a funeral, and it is possible that the Old Comrade’s Association intervened to pay for it.

The confusing problem adds to an already complicated story. Doyle reminds us that there was nothing straightforward about Irish identity or loyalty 100 years ago.

advertisement