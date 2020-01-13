advertisement

Tourism Ireland has made great efforts in the past few weeks to let British holidaymakers know that they will not face travel restrictions after Brexit, the head of the organization said.

Tourism Ireland executives met with British travel writers and agents for several weeks in December to highlight the UK and Irish government’s guarantee that the Ireland-UK travel area would remain after January 31.

According to Niall Gibbons, Managing Director of Tourism Ireland, the exit could significantly increase the number of British holidaymakers. But he warned that it was “too early to tell if that would happen”.

Around 40 percent of the foreign tourists visiting the island come from the UK, and the market remains critical to tourism revenue, especially outside of the main tourist attractions like Dublin, Belfast and Kerry.

A new poll in the UK found that 52 percent of British holidaymakers were interested in traveling to Ireland, while a third said that the Irish were more fun than others.

Much of the tourism boom in recent years has been due to additional flight connections, particularly transatlantic flights that attract expensive and long-time visitors from the United States and Canada.

Failure to resolve the Boeing 737 Max base landing crisis after two crashes was already having an impact on transatlantic travel as airlines reduced capacity. As a result, this has contributed to a 4 percent drop in passenger capacity to Ireland this winter.

Norwegian Air canceled cheap flights to Dublin, Cork and Shannon on six routes from the United States and Canada last September. Ryanair, which has ordered 135 Boeing 737 Max aircraft, has attributed the closure of two European bases to delivery delays.

The dark hedges in Northern Ireland are a popular attraction with tourists. File photo: Lucy Ross

Michael O’Leary, managing director of the company, said it could be October before the new planes arrive, although the Seattle-based aircraft manufacturer’s situation has deteriorated significantly since he made this prediction.

Mr. Gibbons recently noted a “disappointing” drop in visitor numbers.

“In November there was a disappointing decrease of 7.1 percent, with the number of tourists from Great Britain [-7.4 percent], mainland Europe [-6.8 percent] and North America [-9.5 percent] Reporting month decreased only in November, ”said Gibbons.

“The figures largely reflect the feedback from our local industrial partners, who saw weaker demand this year. The ongoing uncertainty surrounding Brexit is causing concern among consumers in the UK and some markets in mainland Europe. “

