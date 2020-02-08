advertisement

The British government seemed to be developing a hoof policy at the NFU Scotland conference in Glasgow.

Barely an hour after Scottish Bureau Undersecretary Douglas Ross publicly insisted that plans to expand a pilot program of seasonal agricultural workers from 2,500 to 10,000 workers would only apply 2021, the decision was overturned.

Ross said he was told “barely 10 minutes before the meeting” that there would be no extension of the program this year, a decision by the chairman of the NFU Scotland red fruit committee, James Porter , told him “wouldn’t work”.

A government spokesperson later said: “We have clarified with the Home Office which has now confirmed that the British government intends to materialize the overt commitment to increase the pilot of seasonal agricultural workers to 10,000 this year. “

In a question and answer session with Mr. Ross, union officials demanded assurances that food imports should meet the same standards as those demanded from British farmers.

However, his response was met with hoots and groans from the audience.

Ross said, “At the end of the day, it depends on the market, and if the products come in, I’m reassured that consumers will know which products are the best to buy.

“They’ll be reassured that the products from Scotland and the UK would be of a different standard than chlorinated chicken or hormone-produced beef, and they wouldn’t want to buy that.”

Union president Andrew McCornick said one such approach would be to “sell farmers downstream.”

He added: “If we are going to allow a product in this country that would be illegal for us to produce it, this is not acceptable. This message must go back to the one who negotiates these trade agreements and we want to see something with teeth to make sure it doesn’t happen.

“Otherwise there would be two sets of standards, one for us with our high standards and another for anyone at a low price.”

Ross later said he would pass on the concerns of Scottish farmers to the teams involved in negotiating trade agreements.

