The UK government’s pledge to provide the restored Executive and Assembly of the North with £ 2 billion in financial support for the start of work has been described as “absolutely inadequate” by Stormont’s Treasury Secretary.

Funds announced by the Northern Ireland Office (NIO) include an additional £ 1 billion to increase the £ 1 billion Northern Ireland would receive under the Barnett formula, according to which the UK Treasury allocates its money to Scotland and Wales.

Sinn Féin’s finance minister, Conor Murphy, said the funding announced was “absolutely inadequate” and the proposed package would have left Northern Ireland’s public services “at least £ 1 billion shortfall next year alone”.

North Secretary Julian Smith and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who visited the North on Monday, were criticized for not specifying exactly how much financial support the New Decade, New Approach deal would promise.

The NIO said on Wednesday evening that the UK government is providing a “£ 2 billion injection” that will “end the nursing dispute, transform public services, invest in turbocharger infrastructure and the special circumstances of Northern Ireland.” would address “.

The NIO’s statement said: “The financial package will be accompanied by strict conditions to ensure greater levels of accountability for public spending and to ensure that the new executive builds sustainable public services.”

It has been announced that a new “UK Government Executive Northern Ireland Executive Joint Board” will be set up, convened by Mr. Smith to oversee implementation.

Ulster Unionist Party health minister Robin Swann announced on Tuesday that the executive should take £ 30m from future funding to cover the £ 109m needed to settle the health workers’ labor dispute this year.

safety

However, Mr. Smith indicated that the financing under the deal would come from London.

“This funding provides security for the executive and ensures that much needed reforms in the areas of health, education and justice can be carried out,” he added.

The NIO said the financial package would allow the executive to plan new investments over a five-year period.

This would mean a “quick injection of £ 550m to put executive finances on a sustainable footing, including £ 200m to settle the dispute over nurses immediately and ensure equal pay for the next two years “.

Around £ 245 million will be made available to support the transformation of public services, including the transformation of health, education and the judiciary.

“The release of funds is linked to the implementation of reforms,” ​​said the NIO.

The UK government has also pledged to “raise £ 60 million in capital and resources” to create a freshman medical school in Derry, Northern Ireland, which has been approved by the executive. The Inclusive Future Fund provided £ 45m last May.

GBP 50 million will be made available over a two year period to support the introduction of low-emission public transport.

Without further details, it was added that £ 140m would be allocated to “address the specific circumstances of Northern Ireland”.

Mr. Murphy said a £ 1 billion sum would have come regardless of the Barnett formula. He said £ 240m of the remaining £ 1bn had already been pledged under the trust and supply agreement between the DUP and the last British minority government.

shortfall

“This act of evil belief makes our work much more difficult. As Minister of Finance, I cannot and will not accept this and will take it up with the British government. “

The NIO made it clear that if the executive wanted additional money, it could generate its own additional revenue.

“The deal includes strict financial requirements, such as the establishment of a new independent fiscal council. However, it does not contain conditions for the executive to generate revenue. Here the executive has to decide whether to release additional funds. “

The first minister, Arlene Foster and the deputy first minister, Michelle O’Neill, had previously written to Mr. Johnson asking for assurances about the funding commitments. Stormont officials are preparing detailed estimates of commitments made by the UK and Irish governments under the Executive and Assembly Restoration Agreement.

The Irish government has also committed under the agreement to provide substantial resources to support the new executive.

