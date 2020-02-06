advertisement

The third confirmed case of coronavirus in the UK was not closed within China, according to the UK health authorities.

“The person did not acquire this in the UK,” said Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty in a statement on Thursday.

advertisement

The patient, whose gender and age was not specified, was transferred to a special facility of the National Health Service (NHS).

“We are taking robust infection control measures to prevent the virus from spreading further,” said Whitty. The service was prepared to treat the confirmed cases, and health workers are working to identify the contacts the patient had.

Whitty said the new patient “acquired it in Asia but not in China.”

“For this reason, it is probably now advisable to slightly expand the geographic area in which doctors in the UK and the NHS know that they should test people if they experience the right symptoms.”

He did not name the country from which the patient had returned. He said a broader list of countries would soon be released from which people who developed symptoms should isolate themselves if they showed any of the coronavirus symptoms.

The other two confirmed patients who are being treated in a hospital in Newcastle have been infected with the virus in China.

An overview of the Royal Victoria Infirmary, where two patients who tested positive for the Wuhan coronavirus will be treated by medical professionals on January 31, 2020 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England (Ian Forsyth / Getty Images).

In addition to China, approximately two dozen countries have reported confirmed coronavirus cases in which the majority of cases and most deaths have occurred. Twelve cases were confirmed in Germany, the European country with the highest number, and six in France.

Russia and Italy each reported two, while Finland, Spain, Sweden and Belgium each reported one.

The new corona virus 2019 is a new respiratory disease that has not previously occurred in humans. Coronaviruses typically occur in animals, but in rare cases they also occur in humans, with previous outbreaks including SARS and MERS.

Experts have not confirmed the origin of the new coronavirus, but some studies have shown a link to bats. The virus has spread from person to person in some countries, including Germany, the United States and Japan.

On its website, NHS recommends that employees contact the service if they have returned from Wuhan or Hubei Province in the past 14 days, even if they have no symptoms of the virus.

People who have returned from other parts of mainland China in the past 14 days have been advised to contact the health authorities if they start to cough or have a fever.

“This means that after you arrive from Wuhan or Hubei Province (or other parts of China if you have symptoms) you stay at home for 14 days and not go to work, school or public areas. Try to avoid visitors coming to your home, but it’s okay for friends, family, or deliverers to drop off groceries. While the risk to the UK population remains low, it is recommended that these steps be taken to limit the potential spread of infection, ”the service says.

People returning from Wuhan or Hubei Province or returning from other parts of China were instructed, if they had symptoms, not to use public transportation or taxis until two weeks after their return. You should isolate yourself at home and ask a friend, family member, or delivery service to bring them food and other errands.

The country’s chief physicians have raised the risk to the public from low to moderate, but say the risk to individuals remains low.

Reuters contributed to this report.

Follow Zachary on Twitter: @zackstieber. (TagsToTranslate) China

advertisement