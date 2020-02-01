advertisement

Reports say British group CDC is stuck with dfcu actions (PHOTO / File)

KAMPALA – Commonwealth Development Corporation (CDC), a British company, is still stuck with its 9.97 shares in dfcu Bank after the named buyer – the Danish Development Finance Institution, the investment fund for developing countries (IFU) sought to inspect the Bank of Uganda Board Minutes regarding the purchase of Crane Bank.

On December 19, 2019, dfcu Ltd, the parent company of dfcu Bank, announced that the CDC group was to sell 74,580,276 shares, or 9.97% of the company’s total 748,144,033 common shares.

However, he has now understood that requests from the Danish development finance institution, the Danish company IFU, blocked the deal with insiders saying the matter could be brought up again to the commission committee, statutory authorities and State-owned enterprises of Parliament (COSASE) for review.

Last year, COSASE investigated the controversial sale of seven commercial banks between 1993 and October 20, 2016 by the Bank of Uganda, with the acrimonious closure and sale of businessman-owned Crane Bank Ltd of the city, Sudhir Ruparelia, who made the headlines.

CBL was placed under statutory management from October 20, 2016 to January 20, 2017, before being controversially sold to dfcu Bank. The fallout from the sale led to a parliamentary inquiry, which later discovered that the BoU board had not sat down to approve the sale in accordance with procedures.

During the parliamentary inquiry, Justine Bagyenda, who was following the sale of Crane Bank, retired as executive director of the central bank for supervision. She told MEPs that the sale of CBL at dfcu Bank was done over the phone and there were no written minutes to complete the sale. The same was confirmed by MMKAS Advocates, who were the transaction advisers acting on behalf of BoU.

In their report, MEPs said that BoU officials had acted with reckless abandonment when Teefe Bank (1993), International Credit Bank Ltd (1998), Greenland Bank (1999), Co-operative Bank were closed ( 1999), National Bank of Commerce (2012), Global Trust Bank (2014) and Crane Bank Ltd (CBL). And in none of these responses did BoU officials follow the official procedure.

The Committee noted a number of inconsistencies, including the closure and sale of defunct banks without inventory or documentation and seriously undermining the legal procedures for the banks to close banks by the Central Bank. COSASE discovered that BoU officials were not transparent and did not respect the principles of good governance in their businesses, which was compounded by their inability to conduct transactions without registers.

