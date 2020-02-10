advertisement

Sinn Féin’s election success was reported by a number of foreign media.

On Monday morning, 82 out of 160 seats were still available. The party led with 29 seats, Fianna Fáil (16) and Fine Gael (14).

Sinn Féin has selected 42 candidates, with both Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael double. As a result, one of the other two parties may have more seats than Sinn Féin.

The party’s victory is documented on the front page of the Financial Times under the heading “Irish Election – Historical Result for Sinn Féin”. The main image of the newspaper was party leader Mary Lou McDonald, who celebrated her success after being elected for Dublin Central with 11,223 votes and 6,288 votes. His message reports how “Sinn Féin called for a role in Ireland’s new government after winning the highest proportion of votes in a seismic parliamentary election that will make it difficult for the country’s traditional governing parties to rule without them.” The nationalist party’s breakthrough in Saturday’s elections after decades of marginalization in politics is likely to lead Dublin to a political impasse. “

The Daily Telegraph also reports on the elections as part of its front page offer, entitled “Sinn Fein delivers Irish election shock”. In a message, John Walsh writes:Sinn Féin has triggered a political earthquake by winning the referendum in the general election and prospect of first-time government in the Republic of Ireland. “

In his editorial officeThe Guardian writes that the election was “a voice for change, not the status quo.” It warned British observers “to be more careful than usual not to misinterpret this result. The 2020 elections in Ireland were neither about Brexit (only 1% in the exit poll said it was important) nor about the border. Sinn Féin owes his relative success to the impatience of young voters with regard to domestic economic and welfare issues rather than the revival of old-style republicanism. “

Meanwhile, the Guardian’s Irish correspondent, Rory Carroll, writes in an analysis that the Sinn Féin’s victory was “decades in progress“And that many of his voters were young people who” shook things up “and wanted to give Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil a” black eye “.

“It used to be a revolutionary party associated with guns and balaclavas, a toxic brand. It slowly rose from the edge to the mainstream inch by inch and then made a giant leap on Saturday,” he writes.

The New York Times’ news report “Sinn Fein on the threshold: party with old IRA ties is rising in Irish elections,” the report said, in which the vote “loosened the 90-year stranglehold on the power of two right-wing parties.” Sinn Féin’s rise is “a remarkable reprimand for a political establishment that has tried to portray it as deviant and non-selectable throughout the campaign. Irish voters have been denied extreme risk aversion and ignored these warnings. “

The The BBC also reported on the elections and reports that analysts suspect that the Sinn Féin wave is due to the party “successfully managing the public anger in the Republic of Ireland over issues Fine Gael has been following for several years Lack of housing, a rocket attack, and homelessness. “

In a (n analysis pieceChris Page, BBC Ireland correspondent, writes that the result is a “seismic break for the bipartisan system,” that substantial coalition negotiations are unlikely to begin until a few days later, and “there is no obvious path to stable management at this point.”

