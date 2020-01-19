advertisement

Britain’s Got Talent 2020 the auditions have started – and a golden buzzer has already been distributed.

Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon, Simon Cowell and David Walliams are all back on the jury for the show’s fourteenth series.

Also return the hosts Ant and Dec who will be back looking sideways.

Trials began this week at the London Palladium with David sharing a few behind-the-scenes shots on his Twitter page.

“Back to work. @BGT,” he posted next to a photo of him with Ant and Dec, Amanda and Alesha before Simon arrived.

Meanwhile, in a video on the official accounts of social networks BGT, Ant and Dec revealed that a golden buzzer had already been distributed.

“The first day of the auditions here at BGT 2020. And we already had our first golden buzzer on the first day, the first session. And that’s good,” they said.

Addition of the official Twitter account @BGT: “London always knows how to warmly welcome #BGT to our judges and @AntandDec 💖 Let’s start these hearings.”

To be in the audience for the auditions, you can get completely free Britain’s Got Talent audience tickets online now for filming in London and Manchester.

Nominations for Britain’s Got Talent 2020 are currently still open if you wish to play for the judges.

As always, Britain’s Got Talent auditions are open to any artist of any age, with any talent – all you need is skill and star quality that you think will impress. Everything goes from magicians to comedians, dragsters to singers and acrobats to animals.

Currently, the deadline for online applications is February 9, 2019 at 11.59 p.m. GMT.

Britain’s Got Talent 2020 will debut on television later this year.

The series generally begins in April, broadcast on Saturday evening until spring.

