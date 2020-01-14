advertisement

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he supported the replacement of the Iranian nuclear deal negotiated by former President Barack Obama with one led by President Donald Trump.

The Obama era deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), saw Iran as failing to build nuclear weapons, but it had limits that critics said were too soft and that should expire in 2020. Trump resigned from the deal in 2018. although other countries participating in the pact have not yet left.

“From an American perspective, it’s a poor deal … and it was negotiated by President Obama. If we want to get rid of it, we’ll replace it and replace it with the Trump deal,” Johnson told the BBC on Tuesday.

“President Trump is a big doer, according to himself and others. Let’s work together to replace the JCPOA and get the Trump deal instead. “

“Let’s replace it with the Trump agreement.” # BorisJohnson discusses the Iranian nuclear deal (JCPOA) on # BBCBreakfast

– BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) January 14, 2020

The United Kingdom, France and Germany, three countries still involved in the deal, triggered a dispute mechanism in the JCPOA after Iran said it was suspending all production restrictions for enriched uranium.

“We do not accept the argument that Iran has the right to reduce compliance with the JCPOA. Contrary to what it said, Iran has never triggered the JCPOA dispute settlement mechanism and has no legal reason to stop implementing the provisions of the agreement, ”the countries said in a joint statement. She referred the matter to a commission as set out in the deal.

Secretary of State Dominic Raab said after Johnson’s statements that the Prime Minister supports the JCPOA, but also wants to be “ambitious” and “bring the United States and Tehran closer together”.

Raab said in a series of statements on Tuesday that Britain wants to stay in business. “We want to keep the deal alive, not to wipe it out. If Iran has the will, Britain will use its diplomatic energy to work with allies to show the way forward, ”he said. In another statement, he said: “We want to fully respect Iran again and keep the deal.”

MPs updated on why 🇬🇧 🇬🇧 🇫🇷 triggered the dispute settlement mechanism in the Iranian nuclear deal today. We want to keep the deal alive, not to wipe it out. If Iran has the will, Britain will use its diplomatic energy to work with allies to pave the way for the future

– Dominic Raab (@DominicRaab) January 14, 2020

Johnson said Tuesday morning that he would agree to Trump that Iran must be prevented from procuring nuclear weapons.

“We have to stop the Iranians from buying a nuclear weapon … that’s what the collective agreement does,” he added.

Johnson’s support for Trump comes from a series of events that shook the Middle East, including the death of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani by the United States, the launching of missiles at Iraqi bases that host troops from multiple countries, and the shooting down of one Ukrainian plane with 176 people from the United States through Iran to seven different countries, including the United Kingdom.

Iran also caused dismay when it arrested the British ambassador to Iran, Rob McGuire, after attending a passenger vigil on the plane.

“Thanks for the many goodwill messages. Can confirm that I did not take part in demonstrations! Went to an event that was announced as a vigil for the victims of the PS752 tragedy. Normal to pay respect – some of the victims were British. I left after 5 minutes when some started singing, ”said McGuire after he was released.

A woman shouts slogans as she gathers to protest the victims of the crash of the Boeing 737-800, flight PS 752, on January 11, 2020 in Tehran, Iran (Nazanin Tabatabaee / WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters)

Thousands of Iranians have gathered to protest against their government after admitting they shot down the plane. Security forces shot at demonstrators in at least one locale.

US officials said they supported the Iranian demonstrators and Trump warned the Iranian leaders against killing other protesters. Human rights groups said hundreds of Iranians were killed in protests at the end of last year.

Johnson told the BBC that it was good that Iran admitted to shooting the plane and that they apologized for what had happened.

“It is clear that, as President Rouhani said, Iran made a terrible mistake. It’s good that they apologized, “said Johnson.” The important thing now is that tensions in the region calm down. “

“I was just in Oman over the weekend talking to the people in the region and they don’t want a military conflict between the West and Iran,” continued Johnson. “Let me be very clear – I don’t want a military conflict between us and the United States and Iran. Let’s vote it down.”

