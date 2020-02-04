advertisement

LONDON – Britain will stop selling new cars with gasoline and diesel from 2035, five years earlier than planned, Prime Minister Boris Johnson will say on Tuesday as he announces details of an N..N climate summit that will take place in Glasgow in November.

Johnson will launch COP26, a two-week conference that is seen as a moment of truth for the 2015 Paris Agreement to combat global warming, at an event alongside Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and broadcaster and naturalist David Attenborough.

“Hosting COP26 is an important opportunity for the United Kingdom and nations around the globe to advance in the fight against climate change,” Johnson said in a statement issued by his office ahead of a speech in London on Tuesday.

“As we set out our plans to achieve our ambitious 2050 net target this year, so we will urge others to join us in our promises of net net emissions.”

Johnson will call for international efforts to achieve net zero as soon as possible, including investments in cleaner technology, conservation of natural habitats, and measures to improve resistance to climate change impacts.

The government said that, depending on the consultations, it planned to put an end to the sale of new petrol cars and diesel and vans by 2035, or earlier if a faster transition was possible. She also said it will include hybrids.

Cities and countries around the world have announced plans to hit diesel vehicles following the Volkswagen 2015 emissions scandal, and the EU is introducing stricter carbon dioxide rules.

France plans to ban the sale of fossil-fueled cars by 2040, while the Norwegian parliament has set a non-binding goal that by 2025 all cars should be zero emissions.

But diesel and petrol models still account for 90% of sales in the UK, and some prospective buyers of greener models are concerned about the limited availability of charging points, the range of certain models and the cost.

Johnson’s COP26 launch was marred by a fierce attack on the prime minister by former summit leader Clare O’Neill, who was dismissed from the post last week.

O’Neill, a former energy minister, accused Johnson of lacking leadership and said he had accepted that he did not understand climate change.

“My advice to anyone whom Boris is making promises to – whether they are voters, world leaders, ministers, employees or really family members – is to get it in writing, get an attorney to look at it and make sure the money is in the banks, “she told BBC radio.

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Catherine Evans and Andrew Heavens)

