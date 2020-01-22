advertisement

Joe Bennan, in Davos

British Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid said in Davos on Wednesday that his government would focus on reaching a trade agreement with the EU and an agreement with the United States, as it is in talks with Donald Trump’s administration about the digital tax threat.

“Our first priority is to reach an agreement with the EU,” said Javid, who had circumvented Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s ban on his ministers from joining the global elite at the World Economic Forum (WEF) conference. “The schedule is the end of the year, but it can absolutely be done.”

Britain is due to start official trade talks with the EU and the US after the entry into force of Brexit at the end of January. Before the same committee, however, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin made a barely veiled threat to Javid when Downing Street continued to plan to introduce a digital tax in April.

beating

“We will have some private talks about the British plan,” said Mr. Mnuchin and nodded to Mr. Javid. “I’m sure the President and Boris will talk about it too.”

He added, “We are pretty sure that digital tax is discriminatory. If people want to arbitrarily levy taxes on our business, we will consider arbitrarily levying taxes on auto companies.”

The once-powerful British auto industry suffered a series of setbacks in 2019 as production declined and manufacturers temporarily shut down their plants as the deadlines for Brexit came and went. Jaguar Land Rover plans to cut thousands of jobs, Honda plans to close its only UK plant in 2021, and Nissan has given up plans to build its largest SUV model in Sunderland.

French President Emmanuel Macron has averted a trade war with the United States by agreeing on Monday with a request from Mr. Trump to stop the introduction of a 3 percent digital tax primarily aimed at U.S. technology giants such as Facebook, Google and Amazon aimed to support the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) an opportunity to reach an international agreement on this highly controversial subject.

In the meantime, Mr. Javid strictly adhered to his government’s line to reject Brussels’ example of London signing a level playing field for UK and EU goods manufacturing to reach a trade deal.

“There is no point in leaving the EU and sticking to its rules and regulations forever,” said Javid, noting that his country is leaving both the internal market and the customs union.

conversations

Regardless, Mr. Mnuchin described the first meeting of Mr. Trump with the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, in Davos on Tuesday as the start of talks on a new trade agreement with the EU. Officials on both sides included EU Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan.

After the meeting, Trump said the U.S. would consider introducing tariffs on European car imports if neither side could agree.

“If we can’t reach an agreement, we have to do something because we’ve been treated very badly as a country in trade for many, many years,” Trump told reporters.

Last week, after an 18-month stalemate, the US agreed on a phase 1 trade deal with China, while the Senate supported a new US-Mexico-Canada pact that citizens will feel towards the end of the year.

“It is very good that there is now a ceasefire and a road to peace,” said Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), at the panel discussion on Wednesday with Mr. Mnuchin and Mr. Javid.

