LONDONR – Britain, the United States and Turkey were formally asked on Wednesday to arrest senior officials from the United Arab Emirates on suspicion of committing war crimes and torture in Yemen, three sources told Reuters.

British law firm Stoke White lodged complaints with British and US metropolitan police and Turkish justice ministries on behalf of Abdullah Suliman Abdullah Daubalah, a journalist, and Salah Muslem Salem, whose brother was killed in Yemen.

The complaint, filed on Wednesday, says the UAE and its mercenaries were responsible for torture and war crimes against civilians in Yemen in 2015 and 2019. A spokeswoman for the UAE could not be reached for immediate comment .

“It is requested that the UK, US and Turkish police open investigations into these alleged crimes as soon as possible,” according to one source.

The identified suspects include political and military leaders from the United Arab Emirates who reside in the United Arab Emirates and the United States but travel regularly to the UK.

The United Arab Emirates is a key partner in a Saudi-led coalition that intervened in Yemen in March 2015 to restore the ousted government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi after he was ousted by the Houthis in late 2014. In July, the United Arab Emirates The Arab said it was withdrawing its troops from Yemen, but remained part of the coalition. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Kate Holton)

