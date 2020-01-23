advertisement

Social media websites, games and other online services must not encourage British children to disclose personal information or lower their privacy settings. This is subject to strict new rules established by the country’s data protection authority.

The standards for protecting the privacy of children on the Internet were published on January 22 by the Office of the Information Commissioner for approval by Parliament.

“There are laws to protect children in the real world – film classifications, car seats, age restrictions on drinking and smoking. We need our laws to protect children in the digital world, ”said Information Commissioner Elizabeth Denham. “In a generation from now on, we will look back and find that online services were not always intended for children.”

Technology companies will not be able to use “nudge techniques” to encourage children to provide unnecessary personal information or to weaken or disable their privacy protection. You also need to check the age of a user or instead apply the standards of the code to all users.

Smartphone apps will be shown in Miami on October 29, 2019. (Wilfredo Lee / AP Photo)

Sharing or sending a child’s whereabouts should be turned off by default, and profiling children for behavioral advertising should be turned off according to the new rules. Additional requirements are the collection and storage of a “minimum amount” of personal data and the standard setting for settings to protect privacy. Online services should take children’s interests into account and should not use their data to automatically recommend harmful content such as videos that advocate suicide or anorexia.

The “Code for Age-Appropriate Design” contains a total of 15 standards that have to be met by apps, connected toys, social media platforms, online games, educational websites and streaming services. They apply to all online services that may be used by a child and to companies that offer their services in the UK.

Violators will be fined 4 percent of a company’s global sales, which would mean billions of dollars for Silicon Valley giants like Facebook.

Once Parliament has given its approval, companies will have a transition period of 12 months to adapt to the new rules. They are expected to take full effect in autumn 2021.

Technology firms are under increasing pressure to tighten online protection for young people, and government agencies in the United States, Ireland, and other countries are also working to update their policies.

By Kelvin Chan

