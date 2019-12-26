advertisement

LONDONR – The British border and coastguard rescued at least 15 suspected migrants on Thursday off the coast of Kent in southeastern England, Sky News reported.

Sky News said it had witnessed people being taken to the port of Dover by border force officials.

“HM Coastguard has been coordinating a search and rescue response to a number of incidents outside Kent while working with the Border Force,” she quoted the emergency service as saying.

A helicopter and three boats were dispatched, the Coast Guard added. It did not say who the people were or under what circumstances they were found.

British border patrols regularly intercept migrants trying to cross the Channel from France. They received more than 148 suspected migrants, including women and children, from boats in the area earlier this month. (Reporting by Maria Kisyova Editing by Gareth Jones)

