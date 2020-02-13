A “miracle” is needed if the UK is to conclude a comprehensive trade agreement with the European Union by the end of the year, former British Prime Minister John Major said.

At the European Financial Forum in Dublin, Mr. Major stressed that it takes years to conclude trades and that only a few months of negotiations would result in a “flimsy” deal.

Britain officially left the EU on January 31. Under the withdrawal agreement, the UK is said to have concluded a trade agreement with the EU by the end of December if it leaves the block’s trade and internal market rules.

“How can you negotiate all of these complexities in a few months?” Asked the former prime minister. “It took seven years for the European Union to conclude a trade deal with Canada that is fairly weak. The idea that we will be entering into a comprehensive trade agreement with Europe at this time is, in my opinion, a miracle if that happened. “

“This deadline was not required. It was a political decision that shortened the negotiation time for one of the most complex trade deals the world will ever see.”

Claims that Britain could use the European model as a guide for a new deal are wrong, he added.

“It is very easy to say that it is easy. We have a template because we were part of Europe.” But it is incredibly easy if you actually negotiate the considerable difficulties that lie between the European position and the British ambitions. “

Weaker Europe

Britain’s exit from the EU will harm both Britain and the EU, Major said. “I think we will be weaker. But Europe will also be weaker. And do we want a weaker Europe and a world that is being managed more and more effectively by the Chinese and the United States, with Europe lagging far behind? “

Mr Major also said he was “skeptical” about whether Britain could negotiate bilateral trade agreements with the US and China that would offer the same benefits that EU trade agreements have.

“On the day we left the EU, we lost 53 free trade agreements that Europe negotiated for the entire European Union. that covers 70 countries.

“Will 450 million Europeans get the better deal than 60 million British? They almost certainly will. And if we were in Europe, we would have the advantages of this deal. “

Other nations such as India could be put off by new immigration restrictions, he added, noting that closing visa options for non-EEA nationals “was not the best negotiating position for me.”

Mr Major admitted that many of those who voted for Brexit had been “left behind”, but that the “holiday vote” was based on “a whole range of reasons that were not related to Europe at all”.

“It is the folly of referendums that it enables people not to change their government, but to express their dissatisfaction with that government on a question that has nothing to do with who governs the country.”

When asked whether the recent surge in support for Sinn Féin reflected many Britons’ decision to vote for Brexit in protest, Mr. Major said he would not comment on the results of the Irish general election.

“One of the first lessons I’ve learned, and I hope to pass this tip on to President Trump, is that it is extremely unwise to talk about other people’s elections,” he said. “They know less about them than those affected and are much wiser to keep these thoughts to themselves.”