LONDON: So long, goodbye, goodbye, goodbye.

Britain left the European Union on Friday after 47 years of membership with little sensation and made a leap into the unknown, which was a historic blow for the bloc.

The departure of the United Kingdom became official at 11 p.m. (2300 GMT), midnight in Brussels, where the EU headquarters are located. Thousands of enthusiastic Brexit supporters gathered in front of the British Parliament to greet the moment they longed for when the United Kingdom deviated 52-48 percent from their club that joined in 1973. Big Ben banged eleven times – on a recording. The real bell of Parliament has been silenced for repairs.

A picture of the face of ‘Big Ben’ is projected onto the exterior of 10 Downing Street, the home of the British Prime Minister, in London when Britain left the European Union on Friday 31 January 2020. (Kirsty Wigglesworth / AP Photo)

In a message from nearby 10 Downing St., Prime Minister Boris Johnson called Britain’s departure “a moment of real national renewal and change”.

But many Britons mourned the loss of their EU identity, and some marked the transition with tearful vigils. It was also sad in Brussels when British flags were quietly removed from the block’s many buildings.

Whether the Brexit will make Britain a proud nation that has regained its sovereignty, or whether its presence in Europe and the world is waning, will be discussed for years to come.

While Britain’s exit is a historic moment, it only marks the end of the first leg of the Brexit saga. When the British wake up on Saturday, they will hardly notice any changes. The United Kingdom and the EU have given themselves an eleven-month “transition period” during which the United Kingdom will continue to abide by the bloc rules to conclude new trade, security and a host of other areas.

The now 27-member EU needs to recover from one of the biggest setbacks in its 62-year history to face an increasingly complex world as its former member becomes a competitor, right across the English Channel.

French President Emmanuel Macron called Brexit a “historic alarm signal” that should force the EU to improve.

“It’s a sad day, let’s not hide it,” he said in a television speech. “But it is a day that must also make us do things differently.”

He insisted that European citizens need a unified Europe “more than ever” to defend their interests vis-à-vis China and the United States, to cope with climate change and migration and the technological upheavals.

In the many EU buildings in Brussels, British flags were quietly lowered, folded and taken away on Friday. It is the first time that a country has left the EU and many in the block have spent the day. EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen complained: “When the sun rises tomorrow, a new chapter will begin for our Union of 27”

However, she warned that Brexit Day would be a major loss to the UK and said the island nation is heading towards a more lonely existence.

“Strength is not in great isolation, but in our unique union,” she said.

Johnson insisted that after Brexit, Britain was “a great European power at the same time and truly global in our reach and ambitions”.

“We want this to be the beginning of a new era of friendly cooperation between the EU and an energetic Britain,” said Johnson in a pre-recorded speech to the country that aired an hour before the UK left.

Independent media were not allowed to film Johnson’s speech, which the government recorded at 10 Downing Street on Thursday.

Brexit supporters celebrate on Friday, January 31, 2020, during a rally in London. (Frank Augstein / AP Photo)

Johnson won an election in December with a double promise to complete the Brexit and provide improved jobs, infrastructure and services to the most deprived areas of the UK where support for leaving the EU is greatest. On Friday, he symbolically held a cabinet meeting in the pro-Brexit city of Sunderland in north-east England instead of in London.

Johnson is a Brexit enthusiast, but he knows that many Britons don’t, and his conservative government tried to mark the moment with calm dignity. Red, white, and blue lights illuminated government buildings and a countdown clock projected onto the Prime Minister’s residence on Downing Street.

People wrapped in British flags cross Parliament Square when it rains in London, Friday, January 31, 2020. (Kirsty Wigglesworth / AP Photo)

There was no such reluctance in nearby Parliament Square, where the ore Brexitier Nigel Farage gathered a crowd of several thousand people. They unfastened the patriotic song “Land of Hope and Glory” while waiting for the moment that even Farage sometimes doubted that he would ever come.

“This is the most important moment in the modern history of our great nation,” Farage told the crowd.

“The war is over,” said Farage, often using warlike terms to describe Britain’s relationship with Europe. “We won.”

Londoner Donna Jones said she came to “be part of the story”.

“It does not mean that we are against Europe, it just means that we want to be self-sufficient in a way,” she said.

The British, who valued their membership in the bloc and the associated freedom to live in 28 countries, mourned.

“Many of us only want to show our grief in public,” said Ann Jones, who joined dozens of other mourners on a march to the EU mission in London.

“And we don’t want any trouble. We just want to say that we didn’t want to.”

Britain’s journey to Brexit was long and rocky – and it is far from over.

Britain has never been a full member of the EU, but leaving the bloc has long been considered a side issue. It gradually gained strength within the Conservative Party, which has a wing of violent “Eurosceptics” – opponents of EU membership. Former Prime Minister David Cameron finally agreed to hold a referendum and said he wanted to solve the problem once and for all.

It didn’t work that way. Since the 2016 vote, the UK has had violent negotiations with the EU, which eventually allowed divorce settlement to be reached at the end of last year. But Britain is likely to leave the bloc as split as on the day of the referendum.

Broadly speaking, the UK’s major cities voted to remain in the EU, while the small towns voted to leave. England and Wales supported Brexit, Northern Ireland and Scotland voted to remain.

Candlelight vigils were held in several Scottish cities, government buildings were illuminated in blue and yellow EU colors in Edinburgh and the block flag continued to fly in front of the Scottish Parliament.

Scottish Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon said Brexit was “a moment of deep sadness”.

“And here in Scotland, since it is against the will of most of us, this sadness will be associated with anger,” she said in a speech in Edinburgh.

The Sturgeon Scottish National Party government demands the right to hold a referendum on independence from Britain, which Johnson refuses.

London, home to more than 1 million EU citizens, also voted by a large margin to stay in the block.

Mayor Sadiq Khan said he was “broken” because of Brexit. He insisted that London would remain a city where everyone is welcome, regardless of “the color of your skin, the color of your flag, the color of your passport”.

Negotiations between the UK and the EU on their new relationship are expected to start in March and the early signs are not encouraging. The EU says Britain could not have full access to the EU single market if it did not comply with the rules of the bloc, but the UK insisted that it would not agree to comply with EU rules in return for full trade.

With Johnson adamant, he will not extend the transition period beyond December 31, with months of uncertainty and uncertainty ahead.

In the English port of Dover, just 32 kilometers from France, retiree Philip Barry said he was confident that everything would be worth it.

“I assume that the road will have one or two small bumps that will eventually level out,” he said. “Someone once said: short-term pain, but long-term gain.”

By Jill Lawless and Raf Casert

