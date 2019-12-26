advertisement

Britain was unnecessarily damaged by the Brexit and “more will follow,” wrote the Vice President of the European Commission in a “love letter” to the British people, in which he promises a warm welcome back if the attitude changes.

Frans Timmermans, who is Ursula von der Leyen’s Member of the European Commission as President of the European Commission, writes that British skepticism towards the EU has been an asset to the bloc as he has his own feelings of rejection of the country’s impending withdrawal on January 31st. Compare yourself to an “old lover”.

In the Guardian, Mr Timmermans, a former Dutch foreign minister who was also Jean-Claude Juncker’s deputy, writes that he first loved Great Britain and the character of its people while at a British school in Rome, the English of Saint George School.

British doubts about the European project have taken a close look at the characters’ more federalist ambitions over the decades, he suggests in his article. He writes: “I know you now. And I love you. For who you are and what you gave me. I am like an old lover.

“I know your strengths and your weaknesses. I know that you can be generous but also stingy. I know you believe that you are unique and different. And of course you are in many ways, but maybe less than you think. “

“You will never stop calling the rest of us” the continent, “Timmermans added the British stance on EU membership over the decades. “It helps you to create a distance that you think is necessary. But it also prevents you from realizing that we all need a little distance between us. All European nations are unique. Our differences are a source of admiration, surprise, discomfort, misunderstanding, ridicule, caricature and, yes, love. “

Negotiations on future relations will start seriously in March, once the United Kingdom has officially resigned and negotiating positions on both sides of the channel have been confirmed.

Boris Johnson said he would extend the transition period that Britain will remain in the customs union and single market, but not EU decision-makers, beyond December 2020.

Clashes are expected over the access of European fishing fleets to British waters, and in particular the EU is asking the UK government to sign its environmental, social and tax legislation in return for duty-free trade in goods.

Mr Timmermans spoke of his grief over the breakup of the relationships that have been established since Britain joined the European Economic Community in 1973. He suggests that David Cameron’s decision to hold the 2016 referendum was unnecessary.

He writes: “You had two opinions, just as you always had two opinions about the EU. I wish you had stuck to this attitude – it served you well and kept us all in better shape.

“Was it necessary to force the topic? Not at all. But you did it. And the sad thing is: I see it hurts you. Because the two heads will still be there after you leave. So much unnecessary damage has been done to you and all of us. And I fear that more will follow. “

However, Mr Timmermans concludes that the UK will “always be welcome to come back”. – Guardian

