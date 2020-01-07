advertisement

SYDNEY – Even without Andy Murray, Great Britain should reach the quarter-finals of the ATP Cup.

Britain’s number 1 Dan Evans beat Radu Albot 6-2 and 6-2 on matchday five after Cameron Norrie defeated Alexander Cozbinov on Tuesday with the same result.

A 6-2, 6-3 double win for Jamie Murray and Joe Salisbury against Albot and Cozbinov rounded off the 3-0 win over Moldova. This gives the British a good starting position to qualify for the quarter-finals, which start on Thursday in the Sydney Olympic Park.

Murray announced at the end of last month that he would not compete in the first ATP Cup or Australian Open because of his continued recovery from hip surgery.

Britain could lead Group C and face Australia in the first quarter-finals on Thursday. The British, who are under the captain of Tim Henman, are more likely to advance to the knockout stages as one of the two best pool runners-up in the 24-team tournament at the season opening.

“It would be a lot of fun if that were the case,” said Henman of the possible game against Australia. “Of course I have a lot of history with (Captain of Australia) Lleyton (Hewitt) and everyone knows the team well. It would be a big challenge, but we would love this opportunity. “

Bulgaria are undefeated in the first two games and top group C. With a win against Belgium on Tuesday evening in the second game in Sydney, Bulgaria can secure a quarter-final victory.

Undefeated Australia will end Group F’s game against Greece in Brisbane on Tuesday evening. Australia said Tuesday it would expose Alex de Minaur to Greece. De Minaur has won both individual games of the tournament.

John Millman joins the team for the second time. Nick Kyrgios returns after a back injury against Greek star Stefanos Tsitsipas.

In the opening game Tuesday in Brisbane, Canada defeated Germany 2-1 and hopes to be one of the top two runners-up in the group game in the quarter-finals. The Canadians lost to Spain in the Davis Cup final in Madrid seven weeks ago.

The Canadian Denis Shapovalov handed Alexander Zverev his third tournament loss in 7th place with a 6-2, 6-2 win against the German player in the Pat Rafter Arena. Zverev had seven double faults on Tuesday.

Jan-Lennard Struff defeated Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-1, 6-4, putting Germany in the lead. Auger-Aliassime and Shapovalov won with a 6-3, 7-6 (4) win over Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies for Canada.

Zverev has 31 double errors in 31 competitive matches of the tournament. He said an off-season exhibition tour in South America with Roger Federer left him behind in his preparations.

“I had about five days less than usual … I didn’t practice a lot of tennis,” he said. “I think you can see that on the tennis court. There are a lot of things I need to improve. “

In Perth, Russia secured a quarter-final victory with wins against Norway, both in singles and in top group D. Karen Khachanov defeated Norway’s Victor Durasovic 6-2, 6-1 in the opening game, and Daniil Medvedev defeated Casper Ruud 6-3, 7-7. 6 (6) on his second match ball with an ace.

Italy played the United States at night in Perth.

The six group winners and two best runners-up reach the round of 16 in Sydney. Two quarter-finals are scheduled for Thursday and two more for Friday. The semi-final will take place on Saturday and the final on Sunday in the Ken Rosewall Arena.

