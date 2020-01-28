advertisement

LONDON – Prime Minister Boris Johnson granted Chinese company Huawei a limited role in the UK’s 5G mobile network on January 28, resisting pressure from the US to block the company from next-generation communications, fearing China could steal secrets ,

In the largest post-Brexit foreign policy test to date, Johnson decided that “high-risk sellers” would be allowed into the “non-sensitive” parts of 5G networks, but their participation would be limited to 35 percent.

They would be excluded from the sensitive core of networks in which data is processed and from all critical networks and sensitive locations such as nuclear sites and military bases, the government said.

The decision will unsettle President Donald Trump’s government, who is concerned that China may use Huawei to steal secrets and who has warned that if London gives Huawei a role, it may reduce intelligence cooperation.

“This is a UK solution for UK reasons and the decision addresses the challenges we are currently facing,” said Communications Secretary Nicky Morgan after a National Security Council meeting chaired by Johnson.

Huawei was not mentioned by name in the UK government’s statement, but British cyber security officials said they had always treated the company as a “risky” provider.

The White House and the U.S. Department of State did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“Huawei is reassured by the UK government’s confirmation that we can continue to work with our customers to keep the 5G rollout on track,” said Victor Zhang, vice president of Huawei.

Sources told Reuters last week that senior British officials had suggested that Huawei be given a limited role in the 5G network – a “calculated compromise” that could be presented to Washington as a tough limitation, but would also be accepted by British operators who already have the device Company use.

The United States has argued that with the development of 5G technology, the distinction between “edge” and “core” blurs when data is processed across the network, making it difficult to mitigate security risks.

Huawei’s equipment is already used by the largest UK telecommunications companies such as BT and Vodafone, but has mostly been used on the “edge” of the network and excluded in the “core” where data is processed.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson responds when he listens to students answering math questions during his visit to King’s Maths School, part of King’s College University in London, on January 27, 2020. (Daniel Leal- Olivas / Pool via Reuters)

USA warns Great Britain

This year, U.S. officials increasingly advocated countries opening Chinese arms to critical infrastructures such as Artificial Intelligence and 5G. Legislators have also publicly warned that Chinese companies have to provide data to Beijing intelligence agencies under the regime’s law.

U.S. national security advisor Robert O’Brien said that any move by the UK government to give Chinese telecommunications companies access to a 5G network would benefit the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) by providing access to private data British citizen or other sensitive information.

US officials have long expressed concern about national security threats posed by certain foreign communications equipment providers and hidden “back doors” to networks in routers or other devices that could allow foreign powers to inject malware or steal US private information Pai on November. 5 in versions at the Council on Foreign Relations (pdf), a non-profit think tank.

By Jack Stubbs. Bowen Xiao, reporter for the Epoch Times, contributed to this report.

