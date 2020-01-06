advertisement

LONDONR – Iran’s announcement that it will abandon restrictions on uranium enrichment is extremely worrying and Britain is urgently speaking to the parties about possible next steps, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Monday.

The spokesman also said there are international conventions to prevent the destruction of cultural heritage after the US President. Donald Trump threatened to strike 52 Iranian sites, including targets important to Iranian culture, should Tehran attack Americans or US assets.

“The announcement of Iran is clearly worrying. It is in everyone’s interest that the agreement remains in force. It makes the world safer by taking the prospect of a fully armed nuclear Iran off the table,” the spokesman told reporters.

“We have always said that the nuclear deal is a mutual agreement, and in light of Iran’s announcement we are urgently talking to partners about next steps.”

In Trump’s threat to strike Iranian countries, the spokesman said: “There are international conventions that prevent the destruction of cultural heritage.” (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; written by Kate Holton; editing by Andrew MacAskill)

