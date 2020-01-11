The BRIT Awards 2020 are coming and the full nominations have been announced tonight.
Here are all the latest news from BRIT 2020 before the awards ceremony next month.
BRIT Awards 2020 nominations
The full list of nominations for the 2020 BRIT Awards was released live on ITV at 5 p.m. on Saturday, January 11. Host Alice Levine announced the appointments through the hour-long program.
The full Brits 2020 nominations are available below …
Male solo artist
Harry Styles
Lewis Capaldi
Dave
Michael Kiwanuka
Stormzy
Solo female artist
My beauty
Freya Ridings
FKA Twigs
Charli XCX
Mahalia
Group of the year
Cold game
Foals
Bring me the horizon
D-Block Europe
Bastille
New Artist of the Year (formerly British Breakthrough Act)
Aitch
Lewis Capaldi
Dave
My beauty
Sam fender
Song of the Year (formerly British Single)
Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber – I don’t care
Mabel – don’t call me
Calvin Harris & Rag’n’Bone Man – Giant
Dave ft. Burna Boy – Location
Mark Ronson ft Miley Cyrus – Nothing breaks like a heart
AJ Tracey – Ladbroke Grove
Lewis Capaldi – Someone you love
Tom Walker – Just you and me
Sam smith & Normani – Dancing with a stranger
Stormzy – Vossi Bop
Mastercard album of the year
Stormzy – Heavy is the head
Michael Kiwanuka – Kiwanuka
Lewis Capaldi – Divinely uninspired in hellish measure
Dave – Psychodrama
Harry Styles – Fine Line
International male solo artist
Bruce Springsteen
Burna boy
Tyler the creator
Dermot Kennedy
Post Malone
International female solo artist
Ariana Grande
Billie eilish
Camila Cabello
Lana del Rey
Lizzo
It was previously revealed that Celeste is the winner of the 2020 Rising star Award (formerly Critics’s Choice Award), nominated alongside Joy Crookes and Beabadoobee.
Date, time and channel of the BRIT Awards 2020
The Brit Awards 2020 will take place on Tuesday 18 February in the O2 arena in London.
The show will be broadcast live on ITV with times to be confirmed.
The Brits 2020 will be hosted by comedian Jack Whitehall for a third year.
Jack Whitehall said: “I am delighted to welcome the BRITs again for the third time! I am excited for another night trying not to set foot in front of the biggest names in the music industry. “
BRIT Awards Tickets
You can be in the audience for the BRIT Awards in 2020 at the O2 Arena.
You must be at least 16 years of age and can purchase tickets at TheO2.co.uk.
