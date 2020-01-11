advertisement

The BRIT Awards 2020 are coming and the full nominations have been announced tonight.

Here are all the latest news from BRIT 2020 before the awards ceremony next month.

BRIT Awards 2020 nominations

The full list of nominations for the 2020 BRIT Awards was released live on ITV at 5 p.m. on Saturday, January 11. Host Alice Levine announced the appointments through the hour-long program.

advertisement

The full Brits 2020 nominations are available below …

Male solo artist

Harry Styles

Lewis Capaldi

Dave

Michael Kiwanuka

Stormzy

Solo female artist

My beauty

Freya Ridings

FKA Twigs

Charli XCX

Mahalia

Group of the year

Cold game

Foals

Bring me the horizon

D-Block Europe

Bastille

New Artist of the Year (formerly British Breakthrough Act)

Aitch

Lewis Capaldi

Dave

My beauty

Sam fender

Song of the Year (formerly British Single)

Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber – I don’t care

Mabel – don’t call me

Calvin Harris & Rag’n’Bone Man – Giant

Dave ft. Burna Boy – Location

Mark Ronson ft Miley Cyrus – Nothing breaks like a heart

AJ Tracey – Ladbroke Grove

Lewis Capaldi – Someone you love

Tom Walker – Just you and me

Sam smith & Normani – Dancing with a stranger

Stormzy – Vossi Bop

Mastercard album of the year

Stormzy – Heavy is the head

Michael Kiwanuka – Kiwanuka

Lewis Capaldi – Divinely uninspired in hellish measure

Dave – Psychodrama

Harry Styles – Fine Line

International male solo artist

Bruce Springsteen

Burna boy

Tyler the creator

Dermot Kennedy

Post Malone

International female solo artist

Ariana Grande

Billie eilish

Camila Cabello

Lana del Rey

Lizzo

It was previously revealed that Celeste is the winner of the 2020 Rising star Award (formerly Critics’s Choice Award), nominated alongside Joy Crookes and Beabadoobee.

Date, time and channel of the BRIT Awards 2020

The Brit Awards 2020 will take place on Tuesday 18 February in the O2 arena in London.

The show will be broadcast live on ITV with times to be confirmed.

The Brits 2020 will be hosted by comedian Jack Whitehall for a third year.

Jack Whitehall said: “I am delighted to welcome the BRITs again for the third time! I am excited for another night trying not to set foot in front of the biggest names in the music industry. “

BRIT Awards Tickets

You can be in the audience for the BRIT Awards in 2020 at the O2 Arena.

You must be at least 16 years of age and can purchase tickets at TheO2.co.uk.

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook

advertisement