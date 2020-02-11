advertisement

The most expensive house ever sold in Brisbane has changed hands for almost $ 18 million.

Three years after a new record for residential property sales in the city was set, the cliff-top mansion at 1 Leopard St, Kangaroo Point, is said to have been bought by a local buyer.

advertisement

Place New Farm’s Heath Williams, who worked as a broker with colleague Judy Goodger, declined to comment when the Courier-Mail contacted her on confidentiality grounds.

The riverside home was last sold in March 2017 at a price of $ 18.48 million. However, the new, albeit lower, selling price is enough to maintain the top position as the highest amount paid for residential property in the city.

The sale broke Brisbane’s $ 14 million sales record when Australia’s richest person, Gina Rinehart, bought a house on Aaron Ave, Hawthorne in 2014.

The second highest residential property sale in Brisbane was at the end of last year when the home of Karl Morris, chairman of Brisbane Broncos, brought in $ 17.6 million in Tennyson.

Chinese owners Huihui Zhai and Zijian Zheng bought the property on Leopard Street from Angelos Russo, head of the City Motor Auction Group, and his wife Sandra.

Mr. Zheng told The Courier-Mail at the time of the listing in May last year that a change in circumstances meant the time had come to sell.

“What we loved about this house is the breathtaking 180-degree view that captures the city, the river, and beyond,” said Zheng.

“It was one of our favorite places and we are sad to have sold, but we moved overseas for professional reasons.”

The house extends over three levels and is located on a 1184 m² block with almost 72 m unobstructed view of the city skyline.

The six bedroom house designed by Greg Harris has 1445 m² of living space and marble floors imported from Greece in the living and entertainment areas.

But opulence doesn’t end there.

Additional features include an internal elevator, a gym, a cinema, a steam bath, an air-conditioned wine cellar, a teppanyaki grill and a wood-burning stove.

There’s also an infinity sports pool and spa along the cliffs.

During the campaign, Williams said he had received several $ 15 million cash offers for the property from locals, expats, and international buyers.

“There is no comparison with the view,” said Mr. Williams.

“It is really unique.”

Mr. Williams said Brisbane’s prestige real estate market was “astounding value” compared to his colleagues in Sydney and Melbourne.

The top end of the Brisbane market has already got off to a good start, with a number of major sales, including Cintra House at 23 Boyd St, Bowen Hills, that sold for nearly $ 7.5 million.

BRISBANES BIGGEST HOUSE SALE

1.1 Leopard St, Kangaroo Point

Seller: Anthony Russo

Current owners: Huihui Zhai and Zijian Zheng

Sale Price: USD 18.48 million (before current sale)

Sold: March 2017

2. 1 King Arthur Tce, Tennyson

Seller: Karl Morris, chairman of Brisbane Broncos

Current owner: Canstuct International CEO Rory Murphy

Sales price: USD 17.6 million

Sold: October 2019

3.250 / 1 Newstead Tce, Newstead

Seller: Mirvac

Current owner: Howard Stack

Sales Price: $ 14.25 million

Sold: June 2008

4. 46-48 Aaron Ave, Hawthorne

Sellers: Gregory and Alwyne Nunn

Current owner: Gina Rinehart’s company Wingfield Ave Pty Ltd

Sale price: USD 14 million

Sold: August 2014

(Note: Records show that the property was transferred to Gina Rinehart’s name in 2017 as part of a benefit interest transaction. The property is valued at $ 18.5 million.)

5. 33B Harbor Rd, Hamilton

Provider: Hamilton Stage 2 Pty Ltd

Current owner: Naiqi Duan

Sales price: USD 11.8 million

Sold: April 2015

6. 39 Eldernell Tce, Hamilton

Seller: The Society of the Synod of the Brisbane Diocese

Current owners: John and Susan George

Sales price: USD 11.2 million

Sold: April 2007

7. 106-110 Virginia Ave, Hawthorne

Seller: Shaun Scott, CEO of Arrow Energy

Current owner: Good Price Pharmacy Warehouse founder Anthony Yap

Sales Price: USD 11.13 million

Sold: May 2018

8. 27 Sutherland Ave, Ascot

Seller: Dominos Pizza CEO Don Meij

Current owner: Glenn Rutherford

Sale price: USD 11 million

Sold: January 2018

9. 21 Sykes St, Ascot

Sellers: Noeleen and David Morgan

Current owner: Emma Kehoe

Sales price: USD 10.4 million

Sold: February 2015

10. 33A Harbor Rd, Hamilton

Seller: Karen Tyson

Current owner: Lorna Jane founder Lorna Jane Clarkson

Sales price: USD 10.3 million

Sold: September 2010

11. 14 Sutherland Ave, Ascot

Sellers: Helen and Andrew Griffiths

Current owners: Linda and Christopher Miers

Sales price: USD 10.2 million

Sold: June 2014

12. 36 Dickson Tce, Hamilton

Seller: Soo Hian Beh

New owner: Hotelier Steven Shoobridge

Sales Price: $ 10.138 million

Sold: December 2017

13. 128 Crosby Rd, Ascot

Seller: Brett Walker

Current owner: James and Kathryn Campbell

Sales Price: $ 8.8 million

Sold: September 2017

14. 102 Virginia Ave, Hawthorne

Sellers: Nicola and John Briggs

Current owner: Wendy Thorsen

Sales Price: $ 8.6 million

Sold: September 2016

15. 980/1 Newstead Tce, Newstead

Seller: Mirvac

New owner: Peggy Flannery

Sales Price: $ 8.55 million

Sold: May 2011

(Source: Realestate.com.au, CoreLogic; based on reported home sales)

advertisement