advertisement

One of the oldest and most prestigious homes in Brisbane was sold for nearly $ 7.5 million under a milestone agreement for the city’s prestigious real estate market.

The Grade II listed sandstone house, known as Cintra House, at 23 Boyd St, Bowen Hills, was built in 1863 and has a rich history as it once served as the monastery and seat of a Queensland Prime Minister.

advertisement

It was offered for sale for the first time in October 2017 as part of an expression of interest campaign, and was last advertised for deals in the amount of $ 7 million. However, it was withdrawn from the market after a few months.

RELATED: Record-breaking hits ready to buy

Matt Lancashire and Josh Brown from Ray White – New Farm introduced the buyer to the property over Christmas.

Mr. Lancashire confirmed that the property was sold, but did not disclose the sale price or the buyer and asked for the privacy of the buyer and seller to be protected.

Industry sources say the property has been sold to a local private investor who plans to use it as a home base.

When asked whether the sales price was close to the latter sales price, Mr Lancashire said that it was “very close”.

Mr. Lancashire said he had made requests for the property from Sydney, Melbourne and overseas.

“This year has been my best January sales in the past 10 years,” said Mr. Lancashire.

“I sold just over $ 15 million in real estate for a month, which is a very reassuring start to the year.”

The historic property towers high above the suburb with a clear and sheltered view – from the mountains inland to the city and the Gateway Bridge – on a huge 3050 m² block.

Previously, it belonged to the Brown family, and Stefanie Brown informed The Courier-Mail when the property was first offered for sale that it served as a base for her and her husband, as well as her three sons and daughter.

“We started with an ambitious list of what we wanted – all of which were considered unrealistic,” said Ms. Brown.

MORE: In Ronaldo’s stunning $ 11 million penthouse pad

“(It had to be) near acreage, near town, with city views, with a pool and tennis court, and a yard big enough for the family Christmas cricket game.”

Property evidence shows that the Browns bought it in 2001 for $ 2.1 million.

They chose to sell to spend more time in the “horse country” outside of Brisbane.

The property was also home to Queensland’s 10th Prime Minister Boyd Dunlop Morehead, who lived there with his wife and eight children.

The six-bedroom, three-bathroom home is a rare example of Georgian architecture.

Features include marble fireplaces, 3.6m high ornate ceilings, a large championship tennis court and a pool – all just 2.5km from Brisbane’s central business district.

According to Lancashire, 2020 is a big year for Brisbane’s prestigious real estate market.

“What we’re seeing right now are all properties that failed to sell or complete last year, and all buyers who haven’t bought have increased their motivation to buy,” he said.

“We had a new influx of buyers from Sydney and Melbourne and a bunch of buyers from Hong Kong asking about Singapore.

“The purchase prices in Brisbane are the deposit checks from Sydney and Melbourne.”

Mr. Lancashire said he believed many potential buyers had been on hold last year, but the beginning of 2020 showed that confidence in the market had returned.

“Brisbane is 100 percent visible on projects like Queens Wharf and the airport’s second runway, and we’re still undervalued compared to the southern states,” he said.

“People buy now because they don’t want to miss it, and funding is cheap.”

advertisement