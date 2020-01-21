advertisement

Two “very dangerous” storms with destructive winds, heavy rainfall and large hailstones hit the southeast of Queensland. 18,000 houses are without electricity and roofs are being torn down.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued severe storm warnings for Brisbane and the Gold and Sunshine coasts.

“Destructive winds, heavy rains that can cause flash floods, and large hailstones are likely,” the office said.

advertisement

According to the spokesman for the Queensland Fire and Emergency Service, the winds tore the roof of a Toowoomba house.

A man and two children were locked up in the house after live cables from the roof were exposed and torn off.

They were brought to safety after paramedics and other authorities visited the Clifton property that afternoon.

According to Energex, 15,526 homes are still without electricity, mainly in the Sunshine Coast (10,717), Somerset (1992) and Gold Coast (1087) regions.

media_cameraThree people were in a Clifton house, the roof of which was torn down by a storm.

Residents in the Beaudesert area, west of the Gold Coast, reported major hail damage.

A low-intensity heatwave sweeps the state with some stretches of coastline, including Brisbane and the Gold and Sunshine Coasts, under difficult heatwave conditions that will continue through Friday.

Storms also swept across the southeast on Monday, with the worst weather between Brisbane and the Gold Coast. In Thornlands, on the Bay of Brisbane, lightning struck because of a fire that caused serious damage to a house.

The storms fell 67 mm on Rochedale in the south of Brisbane, while Wacol recorded 50 mm further west. At the height of the wild weather, 20,000 plots were without electricity, but on Tuesday there were only 550.

Meanwhile, inland communities hit by drought are waiting for more rain after good falls have filled the water tanks in recent days and lifted a nationwide fire ban on national parks and forests.

But the rain is no game changer for Stanthorpe in the Southern Downs, which are out of water and reliant on loading supplies. There was direct rain over Stanthorpe’s main water reservoir Storm King Dam, but no run-off from catchment areas means that the dam is still basically empty.

Mayor Tracy Dobie says six months of good falls are needed to overcome the drought. The dam levels rose by about one percent after the weekend rain.

The small Nerang Dam in the Gold Coast hinterland is almost full. Seqwater registered 96 percent of the dam, after 72.5 percent on Friday.

The Queensland Department of the Environment lifted the nationwide fire ban on Monday. However, the prohibitions still apply in the areas of North Burnett, South Burnett, Bundaberg, Fraser Coast, Noosa and Sunshine Coast.

Originally released as roofs fly in “very dangerous” storms

advertisement