A mother who stays at home has sparked an online debate after announcing that she gets up at 4:30 a.m. each morning to prepare her husband’s breakfast.

Brooke Smith, a mother of four from Brisbane, Australia, is affected by the claim that she lives a 1950s lifestyle after sharing her everyday life in a Facebook group with mothers who cook, clean, and organize.

Some called their commitment to the household “inspiring”, others criticized the lack of balance in the household and said others should pull their weight.

Brooke said in the Facebook post that she doesn’t go to sleep at night before certain tasks are done – even if it means staying awake until midnight.

I always make sure that I don’t go to bed until lunch is packed for everyone, clothes are ready for the next day, including my husband’s, and the house is clean, the dishwasher is on, and the laundry is full.

Sometimes that means I go to bed at nine, sometimes it means I go to bed at midnight, but I always get up early (4:30 a.m. with my husband to prepare his breakfast and coffee) for time for having a hot coffee and do my hair and get a little rest and meditation and practice in it and make my face for the day.

A happy mother is synonymous with a happy household. Do it even if you feel like doing it because you will be happy about it the next day.

The household is a well-oiled machine, and Brooke tirelessly keeps things going while her husband works on the construction five to six days a week.

One user praised Brooke for her efforts, but added, “You need to share the workload, especially as you get older, and teach the kids so they know how they are at home. There is great satisfaction – neat house, neat mind. “

Others were much tougher and once wrote: “My mother did this for my father. Father was born in 1929 and mother was born in 1931. It is currently 2020. My husband washes himself, my children make their own breakfast. “

However, Brooke paid little attention to the critics. In addition to her husband’s construction career and maintaining the top condition of the house, the couple also maintains an MMA gym and breeds American bulldogs.

Brooke told the courier post, “I think that taking on traditional male and female roles in our households creates a happy family. Everyone has something that works for them, and that’s what works for us.”

